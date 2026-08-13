Yle, the Finnish Broadcasting Company is Finland's national public service media company.

Yle operates four television channels and three channel slots as well as six radio channels and services complemented by over 20 regional radio programmes. Yle also has the most extensive and varied online selection of television and radio programmes in the country.

In 2017 Yle reached every Finnish person. Yle TV1 was the most popular television channel in Finland and Yle Radio Suomi most listened radio channel.

Yle’s online on-demand media service Areena was established in 2007 and has managed to maintain and develop its standing, even in the face of increasingly intense competition. It is still the most popular and valued media service of its kind in Finland, as well as a global pioneer.

The public considers Yle to be a reliable source of news and current affairs. The company plays a major role in producing and presenting programmes dealing with national arts, educational programmes and children's programmes. Yle's services to the public also cover special and minority groups.

The company is 99.9 per cent state-owned and supervised by an Administrative Council appointed by Parliament, and operates under the Act on Yleisradio Oy.