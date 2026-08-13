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Background

Yle delivers high-quality experiences with Akamai

The broadcaster uses Akamai to deliver 100% of its content so every video streams flawlessly, with the highest quality on every device

 

YLE logo

Location

Helsinki, Finland
https://yle.fi/

Industry

Media

Products

Adaptive Media Delivery

As Finland’s national broadcaster, Yle adds OTT streaming to their traditional broadcast offerings. Customers have high expectations. They want every video to stream flawlessly, with the highest quality at all times and on all platforms. To help meet these expectations, Yle delivers 100% of their content with Akamai’s Adaptive Media Delivery. With this solution in place, Yle delivers consistent, high-quality video to both its live and on-demand online audiences.

About YLE

Yle, the Finnish Broadcasting Company is Finland's national public service media company.

Yle operates four television channels and three channel slots as well as six radio channels and services complemented by over 20 regional radio programmes. Yle also has the most extensive and varied online selection of television and radio programmes in the country.

In 2017 Yle reached every Finnish person. Yle TV1 was the most popular television channel in Finland and Yle Radio Suomi most listened radio channel.

Yle’s online on-demand media service Areena was established in 2007 and has managed to maintain and develop its standing, even in the face of increasingly intense competition. It is still the most popular and valued media service of its kind in Finland, as well as a global pioneer.

The public considers Yle to be a reliable source of news and current affairs. The company plays a major role in producing and presenting programmes dealing with national arts, educational programmes and children's programmes. Yle's services to the public also cover special and minority groups.

The company is 99.9 per cent state-owned and supervised by an Administrative Council appointed by Parliament, and operates under the Act on Yleisradio Oy.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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