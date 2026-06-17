Capella Systems

Capella’s software-based VOD transcoding and live encoding products can run on-premises or in the cloud, enabling media professionals to optimize their workflows and maximize monetization opportunities at minimal cost. As more enterprises turn to the cloud, the company sought to run its products on a scalable, cost-effective platform that its customers could easily use.

As Capella Founder and CEO Ikuyo Yamada explains, “Since a cloud-based workflow can be expensive, we wanted a partner that could minimize that cost. We also wanted to scale up and down easily, as needed. Akamai Cloud addressed all our needs, enabling us to offer a very flexible solution to our customers.”

Capella was impressed with getting up and running. “It was very easy to integrate with Akamai Cloud, especially in comparison to integrations with other major cloud platforms,” Yamada continues.