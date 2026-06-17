Founded in 2009, Capella Systems provides modern, flexible, and highly adaptable software solutions for the ever-evolving broadcast industry. Media professionals worldwide reach their customers with Capella’s software solutions for transcoding, live encoding, and packaging. With a focus on enabling its customers to continually adapt to a fast-changing market, Capella chose to run its products on Akamai Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.
Equipping media professionals to succeed
Enabling cost-effective, scalable transcoding and streaming
Capella’s software-based VOD transcoding and live encoding products can run on-premises or in the cloud, enabling media professionals to optimize their workflows and maximize monetization opportunities at minimal cost. As more enterprises turn to the cloud, the company sought to run its products on a scalable, cost-effective platform that its customers could easily use.
As Capella Founder and CEO Ikuyo Yamada explains, “Since a cloud-based workflow can be expensive, we wanted a partner that could minimize that cost. We also wanted to scale up and down easily, as needed. Akamai Cloud addressed all our needs, enabling us to offer a very flexible solution to our customers.”
Capella was impressed with getting up and running. “It was very easy to integrate with Akamai Cloud, especially in comparison to integrations with other major cloud platforms,” Yamada continues.
Continually adapting to market needs
Now, media professionals have another option. Whether they are using Capella’s Cambria FTC to transcode their large volume of VOD assets, or Cambria Stream/Cambria Live to stream and monetize their content, they can easily and confidently do so in the cloud. “When we propose that customers use our solution running on Akamai Cloud, we know they will have a smooth experience supported by Akamai’s experts,” says Yamada.
Cambria products support cloud-based GPU acceleration for high-volume transcoding. In addition, Cambria Stream can easily integrate with and adapt to customers’ existing ad insertion and live encoding workflows. Moreover, Capella’s Cambria products also feature a web-based user interface, making it easy to operate and manage transcoding and packaging engines in the cloud.
“We are focused on providing flexible, adaptable software that evolves with the market, and know that Akamai can move just as fast as us in adapting to market needs,” concludes Yamada.
About Capella Systems
Capella has innovated in high-quality, high density transcoding for live streaming and VOD since 2009. Cambria products’ modern, flexible transcoding and live-streaming engine adapts to customers’ requirements, is modular and scalable, and tightly integrates with multiple cloud platforms and renowned media tools. It runs either in the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid, with intelligent load balancing, storage distribution and fully optimized workflows, whatever the configuration — it’s architecture that enables.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.