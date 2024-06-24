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Background

G&L Systemhaus

The company relies on Akamai Cloud to slash egress costs up to 90%, passing on tremendous savings to customers

G&L logo

Location

Cologne, Germany
gl-systemhaus.de

Industry

Media

Key Impacts

  • Cut egress costs 90%
  • Provided flawless scale
  • Inspired to rearchitect

Solution

Cloud Computing
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Delivering Germany’s high-quality media content

G&L Systemhaus is a managed service provider ensuring the fast, reliable delivery of high-quality media content worldwide. For over two decades, Germany’s largest broadcasters, leading events, and government entities have trusted G&L to deliver their audio and video content live and on demand. For nearly the same amount of time, G&L has partnered with Akamai to provide its customers with sophisticated content delivery services and features. More recently, it has taken advantage of Akamai Cloud to easily and cost-effectively extend its custom multicloud media stack.

Dramatically reducing egress costs

For years, G&L has relied on Akamai to help it ensure the secure, fast delivery of some of Germany’s largest online events. When the company learned that Akamai was launching Akamai Cloud, it was excited to take advantage of this massively distributed edge and cloud platform.

As G&L Co-Founder and CEO Alexander Leschinsky explains, it’s important that the services his company provides are reliable and high quality. “We’ve moved really important workloads from other cloud providers to Akamai Cloud to run big events, and the experience and scale have been flawless,” says Leschinsky.

At the same time, Akamai Cloud is empowering G&L to pass on tremendous cost savings to its customers. The large size of the media workloads G&L delivers translates to huge egress costs. “By moving these workloads from a traditional cloud provider to Akamai Cloud, we can save 90% on egress costs. Lower egress costs are an economic game changer for both us and our customers,” continues Leschinsky.

Inspired to rearchitect for more flexibility

Akamai Cloud Computing has inspired G&L to reimagine how it designs and builds applications for its customers. While he does not deploy code or applications in his role, Leschinsky appreciates the ease of working with Akamai’s cloud computing services: “They are much simpler to work with than those of the other major cloud providers.”

With that in mind, G&L is rearchitecting its applications to be more modular and autonomous. Leschinsky concludes, “We are rethinking how we work with cloud providers, positioning us to more easily deploy our applications on-prem, on Akamai Cloud, and on other cloud providers if necessary.”

About G&L Systemhaus

G&L Systemhaus: All your streaming needs under one roof. G&L enables you to easily deliver audio and video content — live & on-demand, on-prem, in the cloud & hybrid. With our technical powerhouse trusted by Europe’s largest broadcasters, leading events and government entities for the last two decades, our friendly and international team attentively manage your services with 24/7 support. G&L is committed to making digital media processing and delivery efficient and sustainable. We are the perfect partner to help you build and maintain a reliable and eco-friendly streaming setup.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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