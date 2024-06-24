G&L Systemhaus

For years, G&L has relied on Akamai to help it ensure the secure, fast delivery of some of Germany’s largest online events. When the company learned that Akamai was launching Akamai Cloud, it was excited to take advantage of this massively distributed edge and cloud platform.

As G&L Co-Founder and CEO Alexander Leschinsky explains, it’s important that the services his company provides are reliable and high quality. “We’ve moved really important workloads from other cloud providers to Akamai Cloud to run big events, and the experience and scale have been flawless,” says Leschinsky.

At the same time, Akamai Cloud is empowering G&L to pass on tremendous cost savings to its customers. The large size of the media workloads G&L delivers translates to huge egress costs. “By moving these workloads from a traditional cloud provider to Akamai Cloud, we can save 90% on egress costs. Lower egress costs are an economic game changer for both us and our customers,” continues Leschinsky.