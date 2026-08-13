Infinigate empowers its 35,000+ expert channel partners by establishing relationships with leading cybersecurity, secure networks, and secure cloud vendors, including Akamai. The company expanded its secure cloud and services-led offerings by integrating Akamai’s portfolio, including Zero Trust security solutions such as microsegmentation along with web application and API protection. By adding these solutions, Infinigate is delivering enterprise-grade security solutions without the typical complexity of onboarding a new vendor.

Gordon Lyon, Sales Director at Infinigate, said the decision to partner with Akamai was driven by both technology alignment and long-term growth potential. “We’re continually monitoring the technology ecosystem to find solutions that fill gaps and expand our portfolio,” said Lyon. “Akamai was the perfect fit for Zero Trust security and web application firewalls.”

Lyon added that Akamai’s reputation and innovation were key factors in the decision. “Akamai is a market leader that continues to develop its offerings, both organically and via M&A,” he said. “That was very important to us when looking for a new vendor to partner with, as it shows the kind of dynamism and innovative spirit you need to succeed in our industry.”