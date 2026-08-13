Founded in 1996, Infinigate delivers cybersecurity, secure networking, and secure cloud solutions across 30 locations throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. With annual revenue of approximately €2.8 billion (FY26), the company combines traditional distribution capabilities with a growing focus on services-led and cloud-based offerings. By partnering with Akamai, it is expanding the availability of Zero Trust and application security solutions across its partner ecosystem. In the process, Infinigate has significantly increased revenues by becoming a leading regional distributor of Akamai solutions and services.
“Our services combined with Akamai’s market-leading solutions are a win for us, our partners, and their customers.”— Gordon Lyon, Sales Director, Infinigate
Extending enterprise-grade security to partners
Infinigate empowers its 35,000+ expert channel partners by establishing relationships with leading cybersecurity, secure networks, and secure cloud vendors, including Akamai. The company expanded its secure cloud and services-led offerings by integrating Akamai’s portfolio, including Zero Trust security solutions such as microsegmentation along with web application and API protection. By adding these solutions, Infinigate is delivering enterprise-grade security solutions without the typical complexity of onboarding a new vendor.
Gordon Lyon, Sales Director at Infinigate, said the decision to partner with Akamai was driven by both technology alignment and long-term growth potential. “We’re continually monitoring the technology ecosystem to find solutions that fill gaps and expand our portfolio,” said Lyon. “Akamai was the perfect fit for Zero Trust security and web application firewalls.”
Lyon added that Akamai’s reputation and innovation were key factors in the decision. “Akamai is a market leader that continues to develop its offerings, both organically and via M&A,” he said. “That was very important to us when looking for a new vendor to partner with, as it shows the kind of dynamism and innovative spirit you need to succeed in our industry.”
Easing onboarding and enabling channel success
Currently providing localized support in multiple countries across EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand, Infinigate simplifies the onboarding process. This enables partners to adopt new technologies quickly, scaling at their own pace, without significant upfront investment. “That reduces friction and accelerates go-to-market timelines,” Lyon explained.
Infinigate’s consultative approach — supported by a 2:1 sales-to-technical ratio — also helps partners build capabilities while delivering immediate value to customers. “We enable partners to scale using our technical resources, marketing, and training, and transition that capability into their own business,” Lyon said. “This ensures we build stronger, long-term partner relationships.”
The distributor is also adept at helping partners overcome procurement hurdles that can stall essential cybersecurity projects. In one instance, Infinigate helped a smaller partner secure a sizable contract for Akamai solutions by supporting them through the RFP process and extending a significant credit line. “The partner’s annual revenue was lower than the value of the deal, so our credit support service made the project possible,” he continued.
Once the customer signed the contract, Infinigate assisted the partner even further. Lyon said: “We handled supply chain and logistics for a 12-month hardware rollout, and supplied a break/fix help desk the partner could use to support the customer.”
Infinigate has since replicated the same model across several additional contracts with the same partner. “It’s a strong example of us investing in a smaller partner that has since become one of our largest contributors,” Lyon explained.
Unlocking services-led opportunities
With Akamai, Infinigate also seized the opportunity to deliver value-added services. “Distribution margins can be tight,” Lyon said. “Being able to provide services helps us maximize profitability while continuing to deliver competitive value to our partners.”
As part of the agreement, Infinigate plays a key role in delivering professional services for new channel opportunities. “Akamai understands our technical expertise and ability to scale quickly,” he explained.
To provide full solution lifecycle support, it is certified by Akamai. “We can implement, manage, and optimize Akamai solutions on behalf of partners and their customers. That gives us the ability to deliver high-quality professional services from day one, aligning perfectly with our strategy to grow both services and overall partner value,” Lyon continued.
Driving the next phase of channel growth
With a shared focus on innovation, scalability, and partner success, the partnership is positioned to expand Akamai’s reach across the channel while helping Infinigate partners deliver advanced security solutions to customers. “Our goal is to increase Akamai’s channel-led business and overall opportunities. By combining its technology with our services and partner ecosystem, we’re creating a strong foundation for growth,” Lyon concluded.
About Infinigate
The leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud, and network infrastructure, we’re a pan-EMEA distributor specializing in total cybersecurity solutions and services. We take pride in providing unrivalled support and value for our vendor and reseller partner communities. Our skilled teams bring decades of experience — 50% are technical experts, ensuring partners can design and deliver high-value solutions. We anticipate market trends to continually onboard innovative vendors, helping partners succeed. Furthermore, our end-to-end secure cloud capabilities position us as an EMEA leader in the value-added distributor (VAD) market for secure cloud solutions and services.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.