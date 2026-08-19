Attackers increasingly rely on stealth instead of disruption. Rather than launching loud, destructive attacks, they now abuse legitimate tools already trusted inside organizations.

“Because attackers use everyday tools — think VPNs, anonymizers, cloud services, and encrypted channels — malicious activity can hide in plain sight,” explained Nicole Ibarra, VP of Product Marketing at Lumu Technologies.

Traditional security tools often struggle to identify these threats because they operate in silos. Endpoint tools, cloud controls, identity systems, and network monitoring platforms rarely communicate effectively with one another, leaving organizations reactive instead of proactive.

“We see organizations investing heavily in cybersecurity tools that don’t necessarily work together,” Ibarra explained. “In today’s environment, siloed security is the wrong approach.”

Lumu addresses this challenge through its patent-pending Continuous Compromise Assessment model. The model continuously ingests telemetry across the enterprise to identify indicators of compromise, attacker intent, and abnormal behavior in real time.

“Real-time visibility is essential to knowing at all times if you’re compromised,” Ibarra said.