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Story highlights
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Visibility is critical to Zero Trust
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Continuous visibility across cloud, endpoint, identity, and network environments helps organizations identify threats before attackers can move laterally.
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Siloed security creates blind spots
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Many organizations struggle with disconnected security tools that fail to share intelligence. Integrating detection with enforcement simplifies ransomware containment and Zero Trust adoption.
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Automated response reduces dwell time
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The Lumu and Akamai integration automatically updates segmentation policies in real time, helping organizations isolate threats immediately without manual intervention.
Delivering real-time cyber resilience across hybrid environments
Lumu Technologies helps organizations continuously identify and respond to cyber compromise across complex environments. To help customers stop ransomware, reduce lateral movement, and simplify Zero Trust adoption, Lumu integrated with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. Combining Lumu’s Continuous Compromise Assessment® capabilities with Akamai’s microsegmentation created an automated, threat-aware solution that detects malicious activity and instantly applies containment policies across hybrid cloud environments.
Exposing threats hidden in plain sight
Attackers increasingly rely on stealth instead of disruption. Rather than launching loud, destructive attacks, they now abuse legitimate tools already trusted inside organizations.
“Because attackers use everyday tools — think VPNs, anonymizers, cloud services, and encrypted channels — malicious activity can hide in plain sight,” explained Nicole Ibarra, VP of Product Marketing at Lumu Technologies.
Traditional security tools often struggle to identify these threats because they operate in silos. Endpoint tools, cloud controls, identity systems, and network monitoring platforms rarely communicate effectively with one another, leaving organizations reactive instead of proactive.
“We see organizations investing heavily in cybersecurity tools that don’t necessarily work together,” Ibarra explained. “In today’s environment, siloed security is the wrong approach.”
Lumu addresses this challenge through its patent-pending Continuous Compromise Assessment model. The model continuously ingests telemetry across the enterprise to identify indicators of compromise, attacker intent, and abnormal behavior in real time.
“Real-time visibility is essential to knowing at all times if you’re compromised,” Ibarra said.
Connecting visibility with automated Zero Trust enforcement
While visibility is critical, Lumu recognized that detection alone is no longer enough. Organizations also need the ability to act immediately when threats appear. “Continuous response is key to preventing bad things from happening,” continued Ibarra.
That requirement made Akamai Guardicore Segmentation a natural option. Akamai’s solution maps application flows and dependencies across hybrid environments and provides real-time workload visibility. It also enables Zero Trust policy enforcement to reduce lateral movement and contain ransomware across hybrid cloud environments.
Integrating Lumu threat intelligence with Akamai’s microsegmentation policy engine creates a closed-loop security workflow:
- Lumu continuously analyzes network metadata and telemetry to identify malicious or unusual behavior.
- Akamai Guardicore Segmentation visualizes workloads, applications, and communication flows.
- Confirmed threats automatically trigger Zero Trust segmentation policies that isolate affected assets and block lateral movement.
This approach simplifies ransomware containment and real-time threat response.
“Organizations can’t afford delays between detection and response,” Ibarra said. “Integrating Lumu with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation means we update the policy in real time automatically, without human intervention. And that enables customers to quickly and automatically isolate threats in real time before they become a larger problem.”
Delivering real-time response without operational overhead
The partnership between Lumu and Akamai enables organizations to move from reactive security operations to automated cyber resilience. Say Lumu detects a compromised asset attempting to communicate with a malicious command and control (C2) server. It can instantly trigger Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to isolate that asset and sever suspicious communication flows.
That automation dramatically reduces attacker dwell time. It also eliminates the need for security teams to manually investigate and apply policies during an active threat. “We combine visibility plus response and implement policies in a way that simplifies the process for customers,” Ibarra said.
Moreover, the integration helps organizations address increasingly sophisticated AI-driven attacks. “Today’s threat landscape is complex and always changing,” Ibarra explained. “Our detection engine uses AI to identify emerging threats and abnormalities across the environment.”
Lumu extends that automation through capabilities such as its Autopilot™ autonomous SOC functionality. This feature can orchestrate response actions across firewalls, VPNs, endpoint tools, and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation. “We add automation to the tools we integrate with and save security teams from the guesswork,” Ibarra said. “Autopilot acts as an autonomous AI security operator that can manage incidents from start to finish.”
Simplifying microsegmentation and Zero Trust adoption
Many organizations recognize the value of Zero Trust and microsegmentation but hesitate because they believe implementation will be too complex. According to Ibarra, lack of visibility often prevents companies from understanding the scale of their lateral movement risks in the first place. “You don’t know what you don’t know,” she said. “And once you do, it might be too late.”
The integration between Lumu and Akamai enables organizations to proactively identify threats, automate segmentation, and reduce the operational burden of implementing Zero Trust security. Because Lumu continuously monitors network activity and orchestrates enforcement actions through Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, organizations can implement Zero Trust policies in a practical, manageable way.
“Customers often think segmentation is too complicated or that they don’t have lateral movement issues. Lumu is the engine of visibility and orchestration that enables Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to apply Zero Trust workflows in a sensible way,” Ibarra concluded.
Lumu Technologies Partner Story
My name is Nicole Ibarra. I’m the VP of Product Marketing with Lumu Technologies. So Continuous Compromise Assessment is at the foundation of what Lumu does, and Continuous Compromise Assessment is built on that foundation of continuous visibility 24/7. That visibility, that continuous visibility, and the continuous response is really key to what we do and the way that we work and partner with vendors like Akamai.
Really, the way that Lumu integrates with Akamai is for real-time response. So we don’t let a bunch of time pass by, right? The minute Lumu detects something that’s malicious, we send that to Guardicore. That policy is updated in real time automatically. There’s no human intervention needed. So the integration between Lumu and Akamai allows our customers to be proactive, to respond to things in real time before they become, you know, a bigger issue.
It’s incredibly important because organizations need to be able to respond to things in real time automatically rather than, you know, having that dwell time or that waiting time between seeing something and then deciding what to do about it. Not having visibility is a huge issue, right? You don’t know what you don’t know until you do, and it might be too late. And I think that that’s where a solution like Lumu and the visibility that we provide continuously really comes into play.
Not only that, but integrating with tools like Akamai makes it simpler. These workflows are applied automatically. The way that these tools communicate the visibility, plus the response, plus the implementation of these policies is a lot simpler, I think, than people realize.
Lumu Technologies
Lumu Technologies Partner Story
About Lumu Technologies
Lumu is a cybersecurity company that helps organizations operate cybersecurity proficiently by measuring and understanding compromise in real time. Through its Continuous Compromise Assessment model, Lumu empowers security teams to act immediately on confirmed compromises and minimize risk exposure. For more information, visit lumu.io.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.