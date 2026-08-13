Founded in 2016, Scaleflex is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that powers the visual catalog processing of more than 1,300 customers around the world and across industries. To deliver on its mission of helping brands maximize the return on investment (ROI) of their visual assets, the company offers solutions that seamlessly scale and accelerate the delivery of large volumes of images and videos across all online channels. As a fast-growing company and an Akamai Qualified Computing Partner, Scaleflex chose to run its solutions on Akamai Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.
Maximizing the ROI of digital assets
Accelerating and simplifying asset management
Since delivering content to market is key for brands, the uploading, storing, managing, and distributing of content assets has become mission critical. To that end, Scaleflex develops powerful and scalable solutions that accelerate and simplify media asset management. By calling upon Scaleflex, companies can syndicate and optimize the delivery of images and videos across all channels, increase speed to market by enabling agile content operations, and easily and flexibly launch into new markets with localized content.
According to Charles Hirel, Co-Founder, Board Advisor, Scaleflex, “In response to new market demands for more agility around visual content management, we enriched our media acceleration offering with a powerful, flexible, and scalable digital asset management platform (DAM).” Scaleflex also expanded its partnership with Akamai to provide businesses with a comprehensive solution for optimizing the management of digital content and securing their delivery on web platforms.
Scaling its visual experience platform
As the first visual experience platform to partner with Akamai, Scaleflex works with Akamai to provide online brands with an end-to-end DAM solution. By employing the capabilities of Akamai Cloud — including Akamai’s cloud computing and content delivery services — Scaleflex can provide a visual experience platform that combines the power of artificial intelligence–driven DAM and dynamic media optimization.
As a result, brands can deliver high-quality, fast-loading content to their customers worldwide, no matter where they are located. “By leveraging Akamai’s global network, we help businesses manage and organize their digital assets, and reach their customers with lightning-fast speeds to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience. Our partnership with Akamai reflects a shared commitment to making content easier to work with, distribute, and monetize,” explained Hirel.
Gaining value through a true partnership
As it has paved the way to provide its customers with enhanced capabilities, Scaleflex has been impressed by its experience of partnering with Akamai. As Hirel said, “There is a culture of excellence at Akamai: Whether discussing a commercial, channel, or technical topic, Akamai’s teams call upon a wealth of experience and expertise to provide us with simple but powerful solutions.”
Reflecting on Scaleflex’s vision of being a leading company in the DAM space globally, Hirel concluded, “We want to offer world-class services that enable our customers to derive the most value possible from their visual assets. To deliver on this promise, we rely on partners who can offer the best performance and scalability globally, and that’s where Akamai’s investments in the cloud are essential.”
About Scaleflex
Scaleflex is a B2B SaaS company with a mission to simplify the upload, organization, and optimization of all brand assets. Its MACH (Micro-service, API, Cloud-based, Headless)–certified technology allows marketing and technical teams to easily manipulate media from any back office (CMS, PIM), accelerating content to market.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.