Since delivering content to market is key for brands, the uploading, storing, managing, and distributing of content assets has become mission critical. To that end, Scaleflex develops powerful and scalable solutions that accelerate and simplify media asset management. By calling upon Scaleflex, companies can syndicate and optimize the delivery of images and videos across all channels, increase speed to market by enabling agile content operations, and easily and flexibly launch into new markets with localized content.

According to Charles Hirel, Co-Founder, Board Advisor, Scaleflex, “In response to new market demands for more agility around visual content management, we enriched our media acceleration offering with a powerful, flexible, and scalable digital asset management platform (DAM).” Scaleflex also expanded its partnership with Akamai to provide businesses with a comprehensive solution for optimizing the management of digital content and securing their delivery on web platforms.