Security teams are under more pressure than ever. Networks are growing larger and more distributed. Applications now run across data centers, cloud platforms, and edge environments.

At the same time, AI has changed the pace of attacks. Threat actors can scan for weak spots, probe systems, and adapt quickly. That makes it harder for traditional perimeter defenses to keep up.

To respond, companies are focusing more on internal segmentation. Microsegmentation has become one of the strongest ways to stop attackers from moving laterally once they get inside.

“Granular segmentation is critical for companies looking to address today’s complex threat environment,” said Raymond Brancato, CEO of Tufin.