[00:00 - 01:08] Introduction & Welcome: Ofer Wolf (SVP & GM, Enterprise Security Group, Akamai) introduces Raymond Brancato (CEO, Tufin) at the Akamai retreat during RSA Conference. They introduce the new partnership between Akamai and Tufin focusing on microsegmentation and firewalling.
[01:08 - 02:14] Addressing Network Complexity: Raymond and Ofer discuss how enterprise networks are becoming increasingly complex and how security teams are managing multiple security tools. Raymond introduces Tufin as a control plane designed to manage tools like Akamai Guardicore from an application-level perspective across firewalls, network devices, and cloud environments.
[02:14 - 03:34] Application-Level Segmentation Challenges: Ofer outlines why application-level segmentation is necessary to prevent lateral movement following a breach, while addressing the customer's hesitation regarding management and rule creation. Raymond explains how Tufin provides visibility across Guardicore, firewalls, and cloud environments to help manage this complexity.
[03:34 - 05:21] Unifying North-South & East-West Security: Ofer emphasizes how combining traditional North-South firewalls with East-West microsegmentation creates a unified management story rather than isolated systems. Raymond highlights how current Guardicore customers gain reassurance knowing their East-West microsegmentation traffic can be integrated into Tufin's existing management stack.
[05:21 - 06:38] Strategic Value of the Partnership: Raymond asks Ofer why the partnership is important to Akamai. Ofer explains that integrating with Tufin reduces customer hesitation by slotting Guardicore into security teams' existing workflows, compliance routines, and change-management processes.
[06:38 - 08:00] Harnessing Granular Process-Level Data: Ofer and Raymond discuss Guardicore’s host-based, process-level labeling capabilities. Raymond details how this rich context empowers Tufin to deliver application-centric visibility and control across the whole network ecosystem.
[08:00 - 09:48] Future Roadmap & Closing Remarks: Ofer outlines the future integration roadmap, including unified policy creation and enforcement through Tufin. Both leaders express excitement for the partnership's role in accelerating fast, safe, and simple AI-era network microsegmentation before closing the interview.