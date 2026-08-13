Samsung Life Insurance’s IT environment combines legacy systems with newer, more dynamic applications. Its security model relied heavily on perimeter defenses like firewalls and Active Directory. However, once traffic crossed those boundaries, the internal network ran almost entirely on trust.

The company recognized that Zero Trust had to extend inside the traditional network perimeter. A firewall could provide a strong first line of defense, but Samsung Life Insurance also needed controls that could limit lateral movement if an attacker made it into the internal environment.

Its existing approach left a critical gap: Samsung Life Insurance couldn’t control access at the application level. Endpoints could reach internal servers far more broadly than Samsung Life Insurance wanted, and its increasingly dynamic applications made IP-based controls harder to manage by the day.

Managing policy was its own drain on the security team. A user who needed access had to submit a request for the security team to review. The team then had to create or modify firewall rules to allow that access. In some cases, opening a firewall policy could take up to a week, making it difficult to apply access controls as quickly as business needs changed.

But the biggest gap was visibility. Samsung Life Insurance couldn’t easily identify unauthorized lateral movement. “We needed to see what was actually happening inside our environment,” said a Samsung Life Insurance IT Security Representative. “That visibility was crucial to understanding which communications were legitimate and which ones posed a security risk.”

Traditional network visibility only showed connections between IP addresses and servers. Samsung Life Insurance wanted a more granular view of those connections, including the users, applications, and processes behind them. That need grew more urgent as the company’s attack surface expanded.

Perimeter security still mattered as a first line of defense, but Samsung Life Insurance wanted a way to contain a threat that made it past the perimeter. Microsegmentation was the answer.