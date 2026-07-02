My name is Amitabh Sinha. I'm the Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Workspot.



Workspot is a desktop as a service company. Our mission is to take a complex workload that used to work on-premises and move it to the cloud. Traditional virtual desktop infrastructure is one of the most complex workloads on-premises, and a typical customer would deploy it, buy the hardware, buy the software, integrate it all together. That could take months. Then they would operate it after that every day, and they had to go through all the updates, everything by themselves. And it was pretty complex operation.



And Akamai Cloud PC is a joint offering which allows a customer to just consume it like a service. They don't have to buy hardware, they don't have to buy software. They just consume the end product as a service. Other hyperscalers like Amazon and Microsoft have solutions, But where the boundaries of what the customer needs to do and what the hyperscaler does, there's much more that the customer needs to do in the case of the other hyperscalers. With Akamai Cloud PC, it's much more of a fully managed service.



If you poll an average VDI customer that is running VDI on-premises today, neither the users nor IT is happy. The users aren't happy because the performance is bad because of latency, and IT is just unhappy because they can't solve the users' problems. And they're stuck with upgrading software, hardware continuously. And the end-user experience is always going to be bad because of latency.



And so the way we think about the cloud PC is, first, the end users are going to be happy because they're getting a low-latency, great user experience. And then IT is going to be happy. We think of it as peace of mind, which is this stuff works and all you need to do is a few things, not the amount of effort you had to put in in the past in traditional media. With the cloud and with Akamai, especially with the edge capabilities where there's data centers available at the edge of the network closer to the end user, now customers can deploy Akamai Cloud PCs out to the edge of the network where user latencies could be 5, 10, 15, 20 milliseconds versus 100 milliseconds.



Akamai has a reputation and trust built with customers from a latency and edge perspective. If you look at it from where we started with a customer requirement to working with the technology team, to working with the biz dev team, to working with the sales team. It's been a very, very seamless journey all the way through, and that's very different from any other cloud experience we've had.

