My name is Amitabh Sinha. I'm the Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Workspot.
Workspot is a desktop as a service company. Our mission is to take a complex workload that used to work on-premises and move it to the cloud. Traditional virtual desktop infrastructure is one of the most complex workloads on-premises, and a typical customer would deploy it, buy the hardware, buy the software, integrate it all together. That could take months. Then they would operate it after that every day, and they had to go through all the updates, everything by themselves. And it was pretty complex operation.
And Akamai Cloud PC is a joint offering which allows a customer to just consume it like a service. They don't have to buy hardware, they don't have to buy software. They just consume the end product as a service. Other hyperscalers like Amazon and Microsoft have solutions, But where the boundaries of what the customer needs to do and what the hyperscaler does, there's much more that the customer needs to do in the case of the other hyperscalers. With Akamai Cloud PC, it's much more of a fully managed service.
If you poll an average VDI customer that is running VDI on-premises today, neither the users nor IT is happy. The users aren't happy because the performance is bad because of latency, and IT is just unhappy because they can't solve the users' problems. And they're stuck with upgrading software, hardware continuously. And the end-user experience is always going to be bad because of latency.
And so the way we think about the cloud PC is, first, the end users are going to be happy because they're getting a low-latency, great user experience. And then IT is going to be happy. We think of it as peace of mind, which is this stuff works and all you need to do is a few things, not the amount of effort you had to put in in the past in traditional media. With the cloud and with Akamai, especially with the edge capabilities where there's data centers available at the edge of the network closer to the end user, now customers can deploy Akamai Cloud PCs out to the edge of the network where user latencies could be 5, 10, 15, 20 milliseconds versus 100 milliseconds.
Akamai has a reputation and trust built with customers from a latency and edge perspective. If you look at it from where we started with a customer requirement to working with the technology team, to working with the biz dev team, to working with the sales team. It's been a very, very seamless journey all the way through, and that's very different from any other cloud experience we've had.
Workspot
My name is Amitabh Sinha. I'm the Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Workspot.
Delivering enterprise-ready cloud PCs at scale
Workspot delivers a turnkey, enterprise-ready desktop as a service (DaaS) solution that transforms traditional virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) into a fully managed cloud PC experience. Partnering with leading cloud providers, Workspot enables organizations to deliver high-performance desktops closer to end users. By deploying its DaaS solution on Akamai Cloud via the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program, it further empowered its customers to more quickly and easily deploy their VDI environments while benefiting from significantly lower latency.
Replacing complex virtual desktop infrastructure
Traditional virtual desktop infrastructure has long been one of the most complex enterprise workloads. Organizations typically had to procure hardware, integrate software layers, and manage ongoing updates and operations themselves — often taking months of deployment effort.
“VDI is extremely complex to deploy and even harder to operate,” said Amitabh Sinha, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Workspot. “Customers essentially build and maintain everything themselves.”
This complexity is compounded by performance limitations. Centralized deployments often force global users to connect back to distant data centers, introducing significant latency.
“A user far from the data center would experience noticeable lag,” he explained.
Turning cloud desktops into a turnkey service
Workspot redefined this model by delivering cloud PCs as a fully managed service, removing the need for customers to assemble or operate underlying infrastructure.
“Customers don’t want to manage infrastructure. They want a service that just works,” Sinha said. With Workspot, enterprises consume virtual desktops as a service while Workspot handles deployment, updates, and operations behind the scenes.
The Workspot platform delivers:
- Fully managed cloud desktop delivery
- Reduced operational overhead for IT teams
- A simplified enterprise consumption model
This shift fundamentally changed the operating model for enterprise IT, reducing complexity and enabling faster rollout of global desktop environments. It also enabled what Workspot calls a “planet-scale solution” manageable from a single interface. “We allow our customers’ IT departments to easily provision, operate, and monitor the solution across the world,” Sinha explained.
Expanding to Akamai Cloud via the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program
To offer its customers a full range of cloud options, Workspot joined the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program. The program is a curated ecosystem of technology partners whose solutions are vetted to run, scale, and secure workloads on Akamai Cloud.
Sinha said, “Akamai Cloud runs on one of the world’s most distributed platforms, placing compute closer to end users than any other cloud. Akamai has built a trusted relationship with customers around the world based on its ability to deliver applications and content on the edge with low latency.”
He also pointed to the strength of the partnership: “Akamai brought a customer-first mindset — helping integrate our platform, align on joint solutions, and drive demand through its field and sales teams.”
Improving user experiences while reducing IT burden
Running Workspot on Akamai Cloud provides a differentiated experience compared to traditional cloud deployments. By placing desktops closer to users, organizations can significantly reduce latency and improve responsiveness.
“With Akamai, we can deliver desktops much closer to users, which dramatically improves performance,” Sinha said.
According to Sinha, the impact is substantial. “Latency that might have been 100 milliseconds can drop to a fraction of that — in some cases reduced by up to 95%.”
Performance isn’t the only benefit Workspot’s customers enjoy. While end users gain fast, consistent access to cloud desktops with low latency, IT teams benefit from reduced operational complexity and fewer infrastructure challenges.
“When deploying Workspot on Akamai versus another cloud choice, customers will see faster time to go live, better performance, low operational overhead, and improved security,” explained Sinha. “It ultimately gives IT teams peace of mind.”
Enabling global scale and new growth opportunities
By combining a fully managed service model with Akamai’s edge infrastructure, Workspot is redefining how enterprises deliver desktops to a global workforce.
“Akamai provides the low-latency foundation that makes this possible at scale,” Sinha said. “It allows us to deliver the experience customers expect.”
Beyond performance, the partnership also creates new growth opportunities. As part of the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner ecosystem, Workspot can reach a broader base of global customers and expand its footprint.
“We value being part of a program that brings differentiated solutions to a large, global customer base,” Sinha concluded.
About Workspot
The Workspot Enterprise VDI Platform is engineered for simplicity — without compromises. Workspot is the only 100% cloud native, unified VDI platform for securely delivering Windows 10/11 and Linux virtual desktops and apps across on-premises infrastructure and multiple public clouds. Support your multicloud/hybrid strategy and address every enterprise use case with a single, proven solution that modernizes and future-proofs end-user computing in your organization.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.