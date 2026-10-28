AI governance covers all the policies, practices, and frameworks used to monitor AI systems to ensure their integrity and security. This theoretical concept is of great importance, since it can prevent business embarrassments, legal issues, and ethical injustices. For example, popular design tool Figma pulled back its use of AI because it plagiarized Apple’s design. AI governance could have prevented this.

In this blog post, we explain what GenAI governance is, why it’s needed, and most importantly, how to implement it. Read on to ensure your business’s use of AI aligns with the required standards to meet your business goals.