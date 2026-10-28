ChatGPT security tools are specialized solutions designed to monitor, govern, and secure the interaction between enterprise users and Generative AI platforms. Unlike traditional firewalls or legacy DLP systems, these tools sit directly in the user’s workflow, often within the browser, to inspect prompts and responses in real time. They prevent employees from accidentally pasting sensitive PII or IP into public models while blocking malicious extensions that attempt to hijack sessions.

For enterprise security leaders, these tools are the only line of defense against the “browser to cloud” attack surface. With ChatGPT becoming the de facto operating system for many roles, the risk of shadow SaaS has exploded. Dedicated security tools provide the necessary visibility to see which AI applications are actually running, ensuring that corporate data remains isolated from public training models and that all usage complies with emerging 2026 regulatory frameworks.