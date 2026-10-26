Generative AI adoption has created a security paradox. Teams work faster and produce more code, yet this speed introduces a quiet, persistent risk from within. Insider AI threats rarely start with malicious intent. They usually begin with a diligent employee trying to debug a script or format a sales report using a tool their security team has never vetted.

When a developer pastes proprietary algorithms into a public chatbot, that data leaves the organization instantly. This is the core of what is AI insider threat is: the unauthorized transfer of sensitive assets like intellectual property or PII into external AI models. These models may store, process, or even train on that information.