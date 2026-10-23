Since SaaS applications are browser-delivered by nature, browser-level security provides the most direct and comprehensive point of control. Enterprise browser security solutions can identify every SaaS application an employee accesses, detect data uploads and clipboard actions to unauthorized apps, control browser extension installations and permissions, enforce DLP policies at the point of user interaction, and provide visibility into AI tool usage including the specific data being submitted.

Akamai Workforce Protector operates at this browser layer, providing organizations with real-time visibility into shadow SaaS usage, shadow AI adoption, and browser extension risks. By working within the browser itself, Akamai can detect and govern SaaS applications that network-based and API-based tools cannot see, including apps accessed from unmanaged devices, personal accounts, and remote locations. Its approach to SaaS management helps reduce shadow IT risks without requiring agents on endpoints or complex network infrastructure changes.