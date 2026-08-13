Power and protect critical public sector online services
Everything the public sector does online is mission-critical, whether it’s national security or securing a database. Akamai works with many of Europe’s largest public agencies and has proven security, content delivery, and cloud computing solutions for central citizens; defence and intelligence; regional, local, and education; or critical national infrastructure needs. We back them up with public sector experts and 24/7/365 support.
Build citizen trust through cyber resilience
Your roadmap to cybersecurity modernisation
Get to Zero Trust faster with simple, fast, and intuitive solutions backed by expert support, optimising time to value and improving citizen experience.
Resilience and visibility
A cloud-agnostic security portfolio that provides full visibility and protection for both north-south and east-west traffic.
Security that scales
Our solutions have been implemented everywhere from local councils to some of Europe’s largest public authorities. Our global threat intelligence leadership means we can respond immediately and effectively to the newest attacks.
Customer stories
Featured Solutions
Akamai solutions keep public data and applications close and cyberthreats farther away.
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Increase efficiency with cloud-based solutions that improve accessibility and availability.
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Protect assets both at the core and on the edge, wherever operations take place.
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Build, deploy, and secure your applications on a massively distributed cloud and edge platform.
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Resources
Need to know more?
The public sector faces many challenges online and in the cloud, and Akamai can help you meet them. Whether you’re ready for specific solutions or just have some questions you want answered, we’re happy to talk with you.