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Public Sector Solutions

Secure missions, modernise assets, and optimise user experience.

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Power and protect critical public sector online services

Everything the public sector does online is mission-critical, whether it’s national security or securing a database. Akamai works with many of Europe’s largest public agencies and has proven security, content delivery, and cloud computing solutions for central citizens; defence and intelligence; regional, local, and education; or critical national infrastructure needs. We back them up with public sector experts and 24/7/365 support.

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Build citizen trust through cyber resilience

Secure agencies and data against cyberattacks

Protect citizens and government employees, secure your data, and thwart attacks everywhere your agency operates online.

Improve citizen experience and trust in services

Industry-leading security solutions, backed by 780 TB of data analysis daily, make Akamai a trusted and strategic partner for the public sector.

Reduce the total cost of security operations

A single platform that’s easier to learn, implement, and customise allows you to consolidate vendors and lower costs.

Your roadmap to cybersecurity modernisation

Get to Zero Trust faster with simple, fast, and intuitive solutions backed by expert support, optimising time to value and improving citizen experience.

Zero Trust protection in a matter of months

With Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, Macmillan Cancer Support was able to segment its network in months instead of years.

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Solutions aligned with global security practices

Our security products address many PCI DSS requirements, helping to reduce the compliance and audit burden.

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From do-it-yourself to professional services

Open-source solutions let your IT staff create and change policies easily, supported by a dedicated public sector security team.

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Resilience and visibility

A cloud-agnostic security portfolio that provides full visibility and protection for both north-south and east-west traffic.

Akamai’s Approach to Resilience

Network resilience through visibility, fault tolerance, and redundancy protects both north-south and east-west traffic.

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Your architecture, our solutions

Our solutions are cloud-agnostic and cover your network, APIs, Kubernetes clusters, legacy infrastructure and apps, and more.

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Security that scales

Our solutions have been implemented everywhere from local councils to some of Europe’s largest public authorities. Our global threat intelligence leadership means we can respond immediately and effectively to the newest attacks.

Security intelligence from Akamai

We review more than 7 trillion DNS queries daily and defend more than 12 billion WAF attacks each quarter.

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A force multiplier for online services

Work directly with Akamai or through one of our partners for a combined scale that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

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Customer stories

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The British Council

Identity security allowed digital programmes to deliver consistently fast performance while protecting websites and personal information.

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NHS Forth Valley

Securing access for a newly remote workforce during the COVID pandemic was made easy thanks to Akamai, earning us “a 10 for support.”

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Douglas Omaha Technology Commission

DOTComm eliminates false positives and hundreds of hours managing SSL certificates with Akamai Web Application Protector.

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Featured Solutions

Akamai solutions keep public data and applications close and cyberthreats farther away.

Need help finding the right solution?

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

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Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate network level access and deliver granular application access based on identity and context.

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App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

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Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

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Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

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Increase efficiency with cloud-based solutions that improve accessibility and availability.

Need help finding the right solution?

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

View product details

Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate network level access and deliver granular application access based on identity and context.

View product details

Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.

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Protect assets both at the core and on the edge, wherever operations take place.

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App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

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GovShield PDNS

Quick, easy, carrier-grade, protective Domain Name System to help proactively identify, block, and mitigate targeted attacks like malware, ransomware, phishing, and DNS data exfiltration.

Explore solutions

Build, deploy, and secure your applications on a massively distributed cloud and edge platform.

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App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

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EdgeWorkers

Execute JavaScript functions at the edge to optimize site performance and customize web experiences.

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EdgeKV

Distributed key-value store that supports data-driven EdgeWorkers applications.

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Akamai Cloud

Compute, storage, networking, database, and container management cloud services

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Resources

Need to know more?

The public sector faces many challenges online and in the cloud, and Akamai can help you meet them. Whether you’re ready for specific solutions or just have some questions you want answered, we’re happy to talk with you.