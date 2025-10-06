AI Is Now the #1 Data Exfiltration Vector in the Enterprise and Nobody’s Watching

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

AI technology went from an experimental toy to a workplace staple in under three years. That much we all knew. What nobody expected was how fast it would surpass traditional SaaS categories not only in adoption, but in risk.

Our new Enterprise AI and SaaS Data Security Report 2025, based on real-world browsing telemetry from LayerX’s enterprise customers—shows something surprising: AI is no longer an “emerging” technology. It is now the single largest blind spot for data exfiltration in the modern enterprise.



And unlike email or file sharing, where security teams have built years of governance, the majority of AI usage is happening in the shadows; outside SSO, outside visibility, and outside enterprise control.