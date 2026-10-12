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AI Usage Control: Why Employee AI Use Needs Its Own Category

October 12, 2026 by Eyal Arazi

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Ask a security leader whether their organization has an AI problem, and you’ll get a yes almost every time. Ask harder questions — such as: Which AI tools your employees used last week, what accounts they signed in with, and what data they shared with AI? — and the room will go quiet.

That gap isn’t a failure of diligence; most enterprises have spent years building the exact controls that AI use should fall under: security service edge (SSE) inspects web traffic, data loss protection (DLP) watches sensitive files, and endpoint detection and response and extended detection and response (EDR/XDR) cover the endpoint. 

Every one of those tools can see that someone visited an AI site, and most can block the ones you specify. But none of them were designed to provide what a CISO actually needs to know: Who is using AI, through which identity, for what purpose, and with which data.

And while those tools were busy securing the pipeline that leads to AI and software as a service (SaaS) apps, user activity has moved into the prompt, leaving organizations exposed to the risks and threats of the modern AI ecosystem.

Nearly half of all enterprise AI usage occurs through personal accounts

According to Akamai’s State of the Internet/Security (SOTI) Enterprise AI Usage Risk Report 2026, nearly half of enterprise users (47.67%) have used AI tools, and close to one in five (18.24%) use them weekly. However, it’s not the quantity of enterprise AI use that stands out as much as its identity: 47.11% of all enterprise AI conversations happen through personal identities rather than corporate-managed accounts — and on leading large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Copilot (the non-M365 variant), that figure climbs past 60%.

Moreover, it’s not just personal identities that are outside the scope of enterprise security teams: Approximately 14% of the conversations that use corporate identities (or ~ 7% of total conversations) use the corporate email via unmanaged personal AI licenses. These are employees using their work email on a consumer tier. To most identity-based controls, that traffic looks sanctioned. In practice, however, that traffic sits outside enterprise governance entirely, with data retention and model training terms your legal team never reviewed.

Enterprise AI risk is concentrated in power users

These aggregate adoption numbers understate the exposure, as usage (and risk) isn’t evenly distributed: The bottom half of users have 12 conversations or fewer, while the top 5% generate at least 144 conversations, averaging 18 prompts each. This means that enterprise AI risk is concentrated in a small group of power users deep in multi-turn sessions.

Governance gaps create measurable impact for businesses

The result is that governance gaps now translate into direct (and measurable) impact for businesses. According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026, security incidents involving shadow AI more than doubled year over year, from 20% in 2025 to 43% in 2026. Those breaches averaged US$5.39 million, a 16% increase from the previous years. In terms of impact, 49% of shadow AI security incidents resulted in data leaks, 42% resulted in operational disruption, and 21% led to regulatory fines.

The AI problem is expanding faster than the controls

If this were only about employees pasting customer data into a chat window, the existing stack might eventually catch up. But it isn’t and it won’t.

The AI surface has moved from web interfaces to agents. Local assistants with skills and plug-ins now execute multistep, authenticated tasks. Coding agents run inside development environments, pull from external repositories, and increasingly operate with minimal human confirmation. Model Context Protocol (MCP) connections let agents reach local and external systems on a user’s behalf.

Our research found that nearly 75% of AI browser extensions request high or critical permissions. AI browser extensions are about three times more likely than ordinary extensions to request cookie access, and 16.31% carry known CVEs, compared with 10.80% across all extensions. These are background tools with elevated privileges, sitting in the browser where corporate credentials and sessions live.

Then there’s manipulation. A malicious prompt injected into an external web page can steer an autonomous agent into actions the user never authorized — and do it at machine speed. For example, in 2026, security researchers at LayerX (now part of Akamai) demonstrated a related technique against coding assistants, modifying a project’s instruction file to bend the AI assistant’s output into launching cyberattacks. This is just one example of how on-device AI agents can be harnessed for malicious purposes.

A network proxy can’t see any of that. Neither can a DLP policy written for files.

The new market category has a name: AIUC

This is why a new, distinct market category has formed, specifically for the protection of AI interactions. Gartner, in the 2026 Market Overview for AI Usage Control, uses the term AI usage control (AIUC) to describe solutions that manage employees’ use of third-party AI, such as by providing discovery and inventory, risk analysis, policy-based controls, runtime protection, and incident response.

The framing that matters is that AIUC extends visibility and control beyond what endpoint protection platform  and SSE already provide, by adding inspection points and detection techniques built specifically for GenAI behavior.

In practice, an AIUC solution needs to do four things:

  1. Discover AI use across the organization, including which tools are in use and who is using them

  2. Track AI conversations, not just connections to AI domains

  3. Monitor the data moving between users and AI tools

  4. Enforce guardrails that block unauthorized tools and unsafe use

Those four capabilities sound straightforward. The difficulty is in the specifics: Which capabilities are genuinely mandatory, which are optional, and what coverage can each deployment approach deliver? That’s where the analyst guidance earns its keep.

Gartner’s own outlook gives a sense of the trajectory: By 2030, the firm expects more than half of enterprises to be using dedicated AI usage control technologies. It’s also worth noting Gartner’s finding that through 2027 the large majority of unauthorized AI transactions will come from employees violating internal policy rather than from attackers. This is, first and foremost, an insider visibility problem.

Choosing vendors carefully: Gartner guidance for a fragmented market

A new category attracts a crowded field. Gartner is currently tracking more than 50 vendors in AIUC, roughly 80% of them early-stage start-ups. Gartner is approaching the problem from different architectural starting points, which makes the problem of vendor selection particularly challenging.

This is why Gartner’s guidance for buyers is worth taking seriously. That guidance includes:

  • Establish your top-level AI policy before you evaluate tools, and be explicit about which data and systems are off limits to AI. 

  • Use discovery data to inform that policy rather than writing it in the abstract. 

  • Prioritize vendors that integrate with the controls you already run.

  • Run proofs of concept with more than one vendor, specifically to find your real visibility gaps. 

  • Keep contract terms short, because this market will look different in 18 months.

Akamai offers an AI usage control solution through Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX), and we’re listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2026 Market Overview for AI Usage Control . Unlike heavy enterprise browsers that force employees to give up their preferred tools, Akamai Workforce Protector operates via a lightweight browser extension that inspects prompts in real time right at the point of interaction.

But the more useful thing we can do right now is put the analyst’s own framing in your hands. This is why we have licensed a complimentary copy for you to download.

Read the report

Gartner’s Market Overview for AI Usage Control is the reference document for this category. It covers what AIUC is; why SSE, DLP, and EDR/XDR leave gaps; the mandatory and optional capabilities to evaluate against; the deployment form factors available; and the vendors currently in the market.

Gartner, Market Overview for AI Usage Control, Ashish Suraj Bhan, Peter Firstbrook, John Watts, 20 August 2026 

Download the report

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Akamai Technologies.

About the Author(s)

Eyal Arazi

Eyal Arazi

Eyal Arazi is a Senior Product Marketing Manager at Akamai, covering Akamai Workforce Protector, Secure Enterprise Browsers, and AI Usage Control. Prior to Akamai, Eyal was Head of Product Marketing at LayerX Security (acquired by Akamai), and he held product marketing and product marketing positions at Radware, Verizon, and early-stage technology start-ups. Eyal is a frequent speaker and writer on topics of cybersecurity. He holds a BA in business from the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

See Author bio

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Artificial Intelligence
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Akamai Workforce Protector

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