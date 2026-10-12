AI Usage Control: Why Employee AI Use Needs Its Own Category

Ask a security leader whether their organization has an AI problem, and you’ll get a yes almost every time. Ask harder questions — such as: Which AI tools your employees used last week, what accounts they signed in with, and what data they shared with AI? — and the room will go quiet.

That gap isn’t a failure of diligence; most enterprises have spent years building the exact controls that AI use should fall under: security service edge (SSE) inspects web traffic, data loss protection (DLP) watches sensitive files, and endpoint detection and response and extended detection and response (EDR/XDR) cover the endpoint.

Every one of those tools can see that someone visited an AI site, and most can block the ones you specify. But none of them were designed to provide what a CISO actually needs to know: Who is using AI, through which identity, for what purpose, and with which data.

And while those tools were busy securing the pipeline that leads to AI and software as a service (SaaS) apps, user activity has moved into the prompt, leaving organizations exposed to the risks and threats of the modern AI ecosystem.