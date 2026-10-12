AI Usage Control: Why Employee AI Use Needs Its Own Category

This is why a new, distinct market category has formed, specifically for the protection of AI interactions. Gartner, in the 2026 Market Overview for AI Usage Control, uses the term AI usage control (AIUC) to describe solutions that manage employees’ use of third-party AI, such as by providing discovery and inventory, risk analysis, policy-based controls, runtime protection, and incident response.
The framing that matters is that AIUC extends visibility and control beyond what endpoint protection platform and SSE already provide, by adding inspection points and detection techniques built specifically for GenAI behavior.
In practice, an AIUC solution needs to do four things:
Discover AI use across the organization, including which tools are in use and who is using them
Track AI conversations, not just connections to AI domains
Monitor the data moving between users and AI tools
Enforce guardrails that block unauthorized tools and unsafe use
Those four capabilities sound straightforward. The difficulty is in the specifics: Which capabilities are genuinely mandatory, which are optional, and what coverage can each deployment approach deliver? That’s where the analyst guidance earns its keep.
Gartner’s own outlook gives a sense of the trajectory: By 2030, the firm expects more than half of enterprises to be using dedicated AI usage control technologies. It’s also worth noting Gartner’s finding that through 2027 the large majority of unauthorized AI transactions will come from employees violating internal policy rather than from attackers. This is, first and foremost, an insider visibility problem.