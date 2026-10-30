Frontier AI–Accelerated Attacks: Securing the Agentic Web and MCP Surface

For most of the web's history, traffic came from two populations: people and conventional bots. AI agents are now a measurable third.

Not every agent is an attacker. Agents already shop, book, and sign in on behalf of real customers, and many arrive without identifying themselves. Blocking all of them costs revenue. Allowing all of them adds risk. Most commerce teams have not yet chosen a middle path: They leave more than 90% of AI bot activity in monitor mode and allow three-quarters of the rest to pass unrestricted.

Akamai Bot & Agent Control lets you decide which agents may transact, and where.

Akamai sees this shift across its own network. In the second half of 2025, commerce absorbed nearly half (48%) of all Akamai-categorized AI bot activity, which is more than three times as much as the next industry. Training crawlers drove 71% of it. Self-declared AI agents accounted for just 0.2%: The agents acting for shoppers today mostly arrive without announcing themselves.

Verified AI bots do not only read: In August 2026 samples, they sent POST requests to retail and travel properties, mostly against REST, GraphQL, RPC, and MCP endpoints. And a verified user agent says little about intent. In field incidents, requests carrying verified AI agent identities matched a Vite dev server file-read exploit (CVE-2025-30208) and left with environment secrets.

Meanwhile AI-assisted research is filling inboxes. HackerOne reported a 76% rise in vulnerability submissions, and Mandiant puts mean time to exploit at minus seven days (meaning that exploitation often occurs before a patch is released).

Finding flaws is no longer the bottleneck. Fixing them is.