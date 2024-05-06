AI Chatbot Security Explained

A chatbot is a software application designed to simulate a conversation with human users. By using pre-programmed rules, and sometimes AI, chatbots can interpret and respond to user messages. Chatbots are used for a wide variety of use cases, from customer service and marketing to collecting data from users to acting as personal assistants.

In their basic form, chatbots often rely on a set of predefined inputs and responses. For example, a chatbot on a retail website might recognize phrases like “track my order” or “return policy” and provide corresponding information. More advanced chatbots use AI, ML, and NLP to understand and respond to a wide range of user inputs with more flexibility and conversational context. They can also learn from interactions to improve their responses over time.

While chatbots can provide information and simulate conversations, they don’t possess human-like understanding or consciousness. Their responses are generated based on algorithms and data, not personal experience or emotions. As such, they are subject to certain types of security threats and chatbot vulnerabilities that can put users and the organization operating the chatbot at risk. Let’s see which kinds and how to protect against them.