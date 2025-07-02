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The active version of the Linode Terraform Provider is now v3.0.0, supporting future product and feature releases on the Akamai Cloud platform.
In this post, we’ll cover everything you need to know about text fragments—how they work, how they help, and how to create them.
Transitioning to Linode Object Storage enabled an electronics company to reduce storage costs by over 15 times and egress costs by 90%.
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