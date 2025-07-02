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Posts by Akamai Cloud

Linode Terraform Provider v3.0.0

July 02, 2025Akamai Cloud

The active version of the Linode Terraform Provider is now v3.0.0, supporting future product and feature releases on the Akamai Cloud platform.

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Optimizing Web Usability with Text Fragments

September 24, 2024Akamai Cloud

In this post, we’ll cover everything you need to know about text fragments—how they work, how they help, and how to create them.

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Cut Costs by Migrating from EFS to Object Storage

May 28, 2024Akamai Cloud

Transitioning to Linode Object Storage enabled an electronics company to reduce storage costs by over 15 times and egress costs by 90%.

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Getting Started with LLMs: Managing Data Collection

April 24, 2024Akamai Cloud

Discover key strategies for managing data for LLMs. Learn to enhance your large language models with effective data collection, storage, and management techniques

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