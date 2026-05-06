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Background

Stas Neyman

Director of Product Marketing

Stas Neyman is a Director of Product Marketing at Akamai, overseeing the Application Protection portfolio.

Posts by Stas Neyman

Akamai Is the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for API Protection

May 06, 2026Stas Neyman

Read why Akamai was named the only Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for API Protection.

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Enhancements to Akamai API Security, Q4 2025

January 27, 2026Stas Neyman

The Q4 2025 Akamai API Security updates help organizations shift security left, improve coverage, and reduce friction.

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Enhancements to Akamai API Security, Q3 2025

October 23, 2025Stas Neyman

The recent Akamai API Security updates improve visibility, automation, coverage, and compliance across the API lifecycle.

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Akamai Named an Overall Leader for API Security by KuppingerCole

August 15, 2025Stas Neyman

Learn why independent analyst KuppingerCole named Akamai API Security an Overall Leader and a Leader in Product, Innovation, and Market.

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From Discovery to Testing: Akamai and Snyk Deliver Seamless API Security

August 12, 2025Stas Neyman

A new integration between Akamai API Security and Snyk is designed to give our customers even greater choice in how they test, remediate, and secure their APIs.

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Enhancements to Akamai API Security, Q2 2025

June 16, 2025Stas Neyman

Akamai API Security updates 3.48 and 3.49 include Compliance Dashboard enhancements, integration with Zuplo API gateway, and expanded sensor coverage.

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API Security Under Federal Scrutiny: A Wake-Up Call for CIOs

June 13, 2025Stas Neyman

Learn how to take a deliberate and structured approach to API security to meet increasing compliance regulations and reduce risk exposure.

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Akamai API Security Enhancements

April 17, 2025Stas Neyman

The recent Akamai API Security updates include GenAI and LLM API discovery, automatic testing for discovered APIs, a compliance dashboard, and more.

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Introducing Akamai Managed Service for API Security

February 13, 2025Stas Neyman

Akamai Managed Service for API Security helps safeguard APIs by combining proactive monitoring, expert incident response, and actionable insights.

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Akamai API Security Release 3.41

January 16, 2025Stas Neyman

The Akamai API Security update 3.41 includes integration with GitHub, automatic security testing for uploaded OpenAPI specs, API compliance analysis, and more.

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Major Enhancements to Akamai API Security, Q4 2024

December 20, 2024Stas Neyman

The Akamai API Security updates 3.38, 3.39, and 3.40 include configurable blocking, the automatic creation of posture findings from runtime incidents, and more.

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Introducing an Effortless Way to Deploy Akamai API Security

October 01, 2024Stas Neyman

Learn how the new seamlessly integrated native connector allows any Akamai CDN customer to analyze their API traffic quickly and easily.

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The Noname Security 3.34 Update Includes Major Enhancements

August 15, 2024Stas Neyman

The Noname Security 3.34 update includes a new Learning Center page, additional in-app guides and tutorials, enhancements to Active Testing, and more.

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Noname Security Platform Updates: 3.30 Release

May 02, 2024Stas Neyman

The Noname Security 3.30 release includes a new feature that allows for convenient tracking of attacker IP addresses, and more.

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Noname Security Platform Updates: 3.29 Release

April 09, 2024Stas Neyman

The Noname Security 3.29 release supports seamless integration with Amazon EKS, shareable links for incidents, API environment identification, and more.

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Noname Security Platform Updates: 3.28 Release

March 23, 2024Stas Neyman

The Noname Security 3.28 release supports policies to restrict API access based on IP addresses, a new method to discover and identify GraphQL APIs, and more.

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Noname Security Platform Updates: 3.27 Release

March 01, 2024Stas Neyman

The Noname Security 3.27 release includes capabilities to assess and visualize the risk of your API landscape, and more.

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The Noname Security 3.26 Release Supports Integration with Fastly

February 01, 2024Stas Neyman

The Noname Security 3.26 release supports integration with the Fastly CDN and introduces a new capability to optimize APIs for more effective testing.

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Noname Security Platform Updates: 3.24 Release

December 21, 2023Stas Neyman

The Noname Security 3.26 release supports a connection status view for resources discovered through API Gateway and Load Balancer integrations, and more.

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API Security for DevSecOps

September 29, 2022Stas Neyman

Learn how DevSecOps works and discover the role that API security plays in making the applications that result from DevSecOps as secure as possible.

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