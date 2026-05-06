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Director of Product Marketing
Stas Neyman is a Director of Product Marketing at Akamai, overseeing the Application Protection portfolio.
Read why Akamai was named the only Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for API Protection.
The Q4 2025 Akamai API Security updates help organizations shift security left, improve coverage, and reduce friction.
The recent Akamai API Security updates improve visibility, automation, coverage, and compliance across the API lifecycle.
Learn why independent analyst KuppingerCole named Akamai API Security an Overall Leader and a Leader in Product, Innovation, and Market.
A new integration between Akamai API Security and Snyk is designed to give our customers even greater choice in how they test, remediate, and secure their APIs.
Akamai API Security updates 3.48 and 3.49 include Compliance Dashboard enhancements, integration with Zuplo API gateway, and expanded sensor coverage.
Learn how to take a deliberate and structured approach to API security to meet increasing compliance regulations and reduce risk exposure.
The recent Akamai API Security updates include GenAI and LLM API discovery, automatic testing for discovered APIs, a compliance dashboard, and more.
Akamai Managed Service for API Security helps safeguard APIs by combining proactive monitoring, expert incident response, and actionable insights.
The Akamai API Security update 3.41 includes integration with GitHub, automatic security testing for uploaded OpenAPI specs, API compliance analysis, and more.
The Akamai API Security updates 3.38, 3.39, and 3.40 include configurable blocking, the automatic creation of posture findings from runtime incidents, and more.
Learn how the new seamlessly integrated native connector allows any Akamai CDN customer to analyze their API traffic quickly and easily.
The Noname Security 3.34 update includes a new Learning Center page, additional in-app guides and tutorials, enhancements to Active Testing, and more.
The Noname Security 3.30 release includes a new feature that allows for convenient tracking of attacker IP addresses, and more.
The Noname Security 3.29 release supports seamless integration with Amazon EKS, shareable links for incidents, API environment identification, and more.
The Noname Security 3.28 release supports policies to restrict API access based on IP addresses, a new method to discover and identify GraphQL APIs, and more.
The Noname Security 3.27 release includes capabilities to assess and visualize the risk of your API landscape, and more.
The Noname Security 3.26 release supports integration with the Fastly CDN and introduces a new capability to optimize APIs for more effective testing.
The Noname Security 3.26 release supports a connection status view for resources discovered through API Gateway and Load Balancer integrations, and more.
Learn how DevSecOps works and discover the role that API security plays in making the applications that result from DevSecOps as secure as possible.