What ARTEX Reveals About Overlooked Attack Surfaces

Stas Neyman
Stas Neyman is a senior marketing leader specializing in cybersecurity. As Director of Product Marketing at Akamai, he oversees the $1.5B Application and API Security portfolio, shaping positioning, messaging, and growth strategy across App & API Protector (WAAP), API Security, Firewall for AI, and bot management solutions. Before Akamai, Stas built the Product Marketing function at Noname Security (acquired by Akamai) and led Product Marketing for CyberArk’s Workforce Identity portfolio. Earlier in his career, Stas drove product marketing and go-to-market initiatives at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and HP, helping launch and grow multiple high-impact security and enterprise mobility offerings.