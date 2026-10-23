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What ARTEX Reveals About Overlooked Attack Surfaces

October 23, 2026 by Stas Neyman

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AI-assisted attacks are increasing the speed at which adversaries can find and test overlooked systems. For financial institutions, major enterprises, and online businesses, that makes visibility into applications and APIs more important than ever.

South Korea’s financial sector is responding to a significant wave of cyber incidents.

As of October 14, 2026, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) had confirmed recent data breaches at 16 financial companies, affecting approximately 100,000 pieces of customer information. 

Importantly, South Korean authorities have not since concluded that all 16 incidents involved the same actor, attack method, or AI-assisted tooling. 

Earlier in the investigation, signs of ARTEX, an AI-powered autonomous pen testing tool, were found on infrastructure associated with the attacks. Public reporting has since linked ARTEX to activity targeting Korean financial institutions, although Korean authorities continue to investigate the precise role AI played across the broader series of incidents. The investigation remains ongoing, so ARTEX should be viewed as an important part of the emerging picture rather than the confirmed cause of every reported incident.

The headline is AI. But one of the most useful security lessons is much more familiar: Attackers looked for systems that were easier to overlook.

Attackers do not have to start with your most critical application

The recent incidents did not focus exclusively on core banking applications. That distinction matters.

Reported targets included a loan inquiry service used by financial brokers, an employee mobile work-support system, and sales-support services. In the Shinhan Bank incident, a service used by loan brokers to check application status exposed personal and credit information associated with about 25,000 customers. 

Organizations typically devote significant security attention to their most critical customer-facing applications and transaction systems. But a large digital estate includes far more than those flagship services. It may include partner and supplier portals, mobile back ends, employee applications, sales-support systems, legacy services, third-party integrations, APIs, and applications created across different business units and cloud environments.

South Korea’s regulators take notice

South Korean regulators are now explicitly looking at this problem. Following the incidents, the FSC said it plans to strengthen assessments of IT assets that sit at external connection points and may previously have fallen outside normal security evaluation scopes.

Financial authorities also directed firms to inspect internet-facing systems beyond their primary customer channels, including systems used by employees, loan brokers, contractors, and other external personnel. The review specifically called attention to authentication weaknesses and whether external users could access more personal information than their roles required.

AI-assisted offensive tooling potentially makes this problem more urgent because attackers can automate more of the work required to search for those weaker paths.

AI changes the speed of attack, not the fundamentals

Tools such as ARTEX are designed to automate parts of pen testing that traditionally required substantial human effort, including reconnaissance, vulnerability analysis, attack-path exploration, and repeated testing.

That does not mean AI invented a fundamentally new vulnerability.

A forgotten application is still a forgotten application. An authentication weakness is still an authentication weakness. A deprecated API is still a deprecated API.

What changes is how quickly and broadly an attacker may be able to look for them.

Local Korean security analysis of the incidents has reached a similar conclusion: AI can automate and amplify existing attack techniques, increasing the speed and scope with which adversaries search externally exposed systems for weaknesses. 

For defenders, the implication is straightforward: You need to understand your attack surface at least as well as the attacker does.

The same lesson applies beyond financial services

The current investigation is centered on Korean financial organizations, but the underlying exposure pattern is relevant across industries.

Major Korean enterprises operate supplier systems, partner portals, employee applications, customer platforms, mobile services, and APIs distributed across multiple business units and environments.

Ecommerce and online businesses depend on similarly complex ecosystems for customer accounts, checkout and payments, loyalty programs, seller platforms, mobile applications, fulfillment, and third-party integrations.

Each new application and integration can introduce more endpoints and APIs. Over time, the environment that an organization has documented can diverge from the environment that is actually running.

That difference between declared and actual exposure is exactly where security visibility gaps emerge.

Know which APIs actually exist

For organizations, the lesson from the Korean incidents is not that every ARTEX-linked attack was an API exploit. Public reporting does not establish that fact.

The more important lesson is that security teams should have visibility into all of the applications and APIs supporting their digital environment, particularly those outside the systems receiving the most scrutiny.

API inventories built from only one source can miss important context. A gateway can only tell you what is managed through that gateway. Documentation can tell you what development teams have declared. A configuration management database can tell you what has been entered into it.

Attackers are not limited to any of those views.

Close the visibility gap 

Akamai API Security discovers APIs from multiple sources, including observed production traffic, API gateways, cloud environments, code repositories, API specifications and documentation, and external exposure points.

That helps teams identify shadow, zombie, unmanaged, and undocumented APIs, as well as differences between what teams expect to exist and what can actually be observed.

For a large organization, closing that visibility gap is foundational.

Find API drift and risk before an attacker does

Discovery answers one question: What is there?

The next question should be: What has changed, and what represents risk?

An API may have been documented and secured correctly when it was introduced, but applications evolve. New endpoints appear. Older versions remain active. Authentication changes. Sensitive data begins to flow through an API that was originally designed for something else. What is observed in production can drift from what security teams expect.

Akamai API Security helps teams identify API posture issues such as authentication and authorization gaps, misconfigurations, sensitive-data exposure, specification inconsistencies, and risks associated with the OWASP API Security Top 10.

That lets defenders look beyond the existence of an asset and ask more meaningful questions:

  • Is this API still supposed to be active? 

  • Is it authenticated appropriately? 

  • Is its observed behavior consistent with its specification? 

  • Does it expose sensitive information? 

  • Are there endpoints in use that security teams did not expect?

These questions become more important as attackers get faster at asking their own.

Understand behavior, not just individual requests

Visibility and posture are only part of the picture.

Some of the API threats that are most difficult to identify do not look obviously malicious when viewed one request at a time. Attackers may use valid functionality, valid credentials, or expected endpoints in unexpected ways.

Akamai API Security analyzes runtime API behavior to identify patterns that may indicate misuse or abuse, including suspicious data access, excessive retrieval, scraping, tampering, unusual request sequences, and business logic abuse.

The Korean incidents also illustrate the operational cost of delayed detection. At three major banks, reported time to detection ranged from approximately 15 hours to nearly 68 hours. Although those figures should not be interpreted as proof that API behavioral analysis would have detected these specific attacks, they demonstrate how long suspicious but legitimate-looking activity can persist before defenders recognize it as abuse. 

Build defense in depth 

Because API Security operates out of band, it should not be thought of as a replacement for inline protection. Instead, it provides API-specific context that helps security teams understand what is happening and route findings into investigation, remediation, and existing enforcement workflows.

That creates defense in depth: inline controls protect the request path, while dedicated API security provides deeper visibility into the API estate, posture, and behavior.

Test before offensive automation does it for you

As attackers automate more of their reconnaissance and testing, defenders need to increase the frequency with which they test their own APIs.

Akamai Active Testing provides more than 200 automated API security tests that can be run in CI/CD workflows, on a schedule, or on demand to identify API-specific vulnerabilities and security risks.

Combined with API discovery and posture context, continuous testing helps organizations focus on the APIs that matter most and identify vulnerabilities before an attacker encounters them in production.

The lesson from ARTEX is bigger than ARTEX

Security teams should pay attention to ARTEX, but chasing an individual tool is not a sustainable defense strategy.

Another tool will follow it.

The more durable response is to reduce the threat opportunities for those tools to find.

For Korean financial institutions, major enterprises, and online businesses, that means knowing what applications and APIs are exposed, identifying gaps between documented and observed environments, understanding where sensitive data and critical workflows are at risk, analyzing behavior for signs of abuse, and continuously testing APIs before attackers do.

AI can make attackers faster.

The solution is not simply more AI. It is better visibility, better context, and fewer forgotten parts of the attack surface.

See your API estate from a different perspective

Akamai API Security helps organizations discover APIs across multiple sources, identify posture and sensitive-data risks, analyze runtime behavior, and continuously test APIs for vulnerabilities. 

Talk to your Akamai team to learn how an API Security assessment can help uncover visibility and risk gaps across your environment.

About the author

Stas Neyman

Stas Neyman

Stas Neyman is a senior marketing leader specializing in cybersecurity. As Director of Product Marketing at Akamai, he oversees the $1.5B Application and API Security portfolio, shaping positioning, messaging, and growth strategy across App & API Protector (WAAP), API Security, Firewall for AI, and bot management solutions. Before Akamai, Stas built the Product Marketing function at Noname Security (acquired by Akamai) and led Product Marketing for CyberArk’s Workforce Identity portfolio. Earlier in his career, Stas drove product marketing and go-to-market initiatives at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and HP, helping launch and grow multiple high-impact security and enterprise mobility offerings.

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