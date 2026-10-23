What ARTEX Reveals About Overlooked Attack Surfaces

AI-assisted attacks are increasing the speed at which adversaries can find and test overlooked systems. For financial institutions, major enterprises, and online businesses, that makes visibility into applications and APIs more important than ever.

South Korea’s financial sector is responding to a significant wave of cyber incidents.

As of October 14, 2026, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) had confirmed recent data breaches at 16 financial companies, affecting approximately 100,000 pieces of customer information.

Importantly, South Korean authorities have not since concluded that all 16 incidents involved the same actor, attack method, or AI-assisted tooling.

Earlier in the investigation, signs of ARTEX, an AI-powered autonomous pen testing tool, were found on infrastructure associated with the attacks. Public reporting has since linked ARTEX to activity targeting Korean financial institutions, although Korean authorities continue to investigate the precise role AI played across the broader series of incidents. The investigation remains ongoing, so ARTEX should be viewed as an important part of the emerging picture rather than the confirmed cause of every reported incident.

The headline is AI. But one of the most useful security lessons is much more familiar: Attackers looked for systems that were easier to overlook.