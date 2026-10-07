Why API Security Belongs in ECB Cyber Action Plans

In its July 7, 2026, supervisory letter, the ECB mandates that significant financial institutions take direct ownership of this risk by submitting detailed action plans to their Joint Supervisory Teams (JSTs) by October 31, 2026. Plans should specify measures, resources, responsibilities, and implementation timelines. Note that this is a submission deadline, not a requirement to finish every improvement by that date.

The letter builds on the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and existing cyber risk strategies. Annex 1 includes APIs among the entities that can support Zero Trust principles and defense in depth through continuous verification. It also emphasizes vulnerability management, monitoring, third-party risk, and response and recovery.

Our recommendation is to turn that API relevance into concrete work: Establish which interfaces are exposed, prioritize their risks, and validate the controls protecting them.