When APIs Meet Machine-Speed Attacks: Lessons from CERT-In

The API inventory is now part of the security perimeter

One of CERT-In’s most direct recommendations is also one of the simplest: Maintain a complete API inventory and decommission dormant, deprecated, and test APIs.

In practice, that can be difficult.

APIs exist across gateways, cloud environments, applications, code repositories, documentation, partner integrations, and production traffic. Some are formally managed. Others may have been created for a temporary project, superseded by a newer version, or deployed outside the organization’s normal governance processes.

An API that a security team believes has been retired may still be reachable. A test endpoint may still accept traffic. An older API version may expose more data or weaker authentication than the current one.

Attackers do not care whether an API is in the official inventory; they care whether it works. That makes the gap between the declared API estate and the actual API estate increasingly important.