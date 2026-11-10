Akamai Functions is an edge native serverless platform that runs fast WebAssembly (Wasm) functions across more than 4,350 edge locations in 130+ countries, reducing latency, egress costs, and infrastructure burden for modern applications and AI workloads.

Every millisecond between your customer and your application has a price. In centralized cloud regions, that price shows up as abandoned carts, buffering streams, slower page loads, and search rankings that slip. It also shows up on the invoice: regions you pay to keep warm, egress you pay to move data back and forth, and engineering hours spent managing infrastructure instead of building products and services.

Because Akamai Functions starts in less than a millisecond and executes close to every user, there are no servers, regions, or infrastructure to manage. Now generally available, Akamai Functions is SLA-backed, production ready, and accessible by Akamai Delivery customers through the contract they already have.

In this blog post, I’ll detail the effect that Akamai Functions can have on your risk posture — and on your bottom line.