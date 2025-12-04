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Advancing Innovation at the Akamai Greater China Partner Summit 2025

Fiona Zhang

Dec 04, 2025

Fiona Zhang

Fiona Zhang

Written by

Fiona Zhang

Fiona Zhang is the Director of Channel Sales and Programs, Greater China, at Akamai. She is a seasoned and results-driven channel sales and programs leader with more than 15 years of experience in the technology sector, specializing in cybersecurity, cloud, and networking.

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Set against the historic Guangfulin archaeological site — where 5,000 years of cultural legacy meets the accelerating pace of digital transformation — the Akamai Greater China Partner Summit 2025 brought together partners from mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong for the first time in a unified regional forum.

The two-day event reflected the growth and strength of Akamai’s ecosystem in Greater China and set the foundation for a new chapter of innovation.

Secure and enable enterprises in the AI era

With AI rapidly changing the way we think, work, and live, Akamai product leaders, global partner program teams, and regional executives led a series of high-impact conversations regarding how partners can effectively help your customers accelerate their AI transformation. Topics included:

  • AI at the edge

  • Securing digital ecosystems in the AI era

  • Expanding partner-led services for sustainable growth

AI at the edge 

Partners received a deep dive into Akamai Inference Cloud. By working with Nvidia, Akamai Inference Cloud meets the intensifying demand to scale AI inference capacity and performance by putting AI's decision-making in thousands of locations around the world —  enabling faster, smarter, and more secure responses.

Securing digital ecosystems in the AI era 

Akamai security leaders outlined the latest advancements in AI-powered cloud security services. With native-built AI capabilities, we provide security for AI workloads through infrastructure and application protection.

Expanding partner-led services for sustainable growth 

Sessions focused on strengthening service practices, expanding managed services, and aligning cloud, security, and AI capabilities to deliver measurable customer value and long-term growth.

Watch our video for highlights of the summit. 

Highlights of the summit.

Success built on the channel ecosystem

A key highlight of the summit was the inaugural Greater China Partner Advisory Board, a strategic forum designed to deepen alignment between Akamai and its regional ecosystem.
Through open discussion on market dynamics, customer priorities, and product strategy, the board reinforced a shared commitment to accelerating cloud, security, and AI innovation in mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

“Our partners are the key driving force behind Akamai’s growth in Greater China. By uniting mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong under one strengthened ecosystem, we are creating a more connected, collaborative, and innovation-driven community. Together, we are unlocking new opportunities in AI, cloud, and security that will shape the region’s digital future,” commented Sean Li, Vice President and Managing Director of Greater China.

Real-world success stories

Real-world success stories further demonstrated what’s possible when local market expertise aligns with Akamai’s global platform. This year, those stories included:

  • Wangsu Science & Technology: Building Akamai API Security into Wangsu’s web application platform, which unleashed new growth opportunities 

  • NetFos: Protecting API assets for customers in Taiwan 

  • Wanshi Network Technology: Providing cost-effective cloud solutions through Akamai Cloud

These examples highlighted the expanding influence and capability of the Greater China partner ecosystem.

Akamai Greater China Partner Awards 2025: Congratulations!

The summit culminated in one of its most anticipated moments — the gala dinner and Greater China Partner Awards Ceremony, when we honored the outstanding achievements of our 2025 partners (Figure). Their contributions continue to accelerate cloud, security, and digital growth across Greater China.

The summit culminated in one of its most anticipated moments — the gala dinner and Greater China Partner Awards Ceremony, when we honored the outstanding achievements of our 2025 partners (Figure). Highlights from Greater China Awards Ceremony 2025

Partner organization awards

These awards recognize partners who have demonstrated exceptional performance, service delivery, and marketing excellence — driving meaningful impact and advancing Akamai’s growth across the region.

Akamai Partner of the Year

Akamai Services Partner of the Year

Akamai Partner Marketing Excellence Award

  • Wangsu Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

  • MetaAge Corporation

  • Digital China Macao Commercial Offshore Limited

  • MetaAge Corporation

  • ACW Distribution (HK) Limited




Rui Zhang, General Manager of Yunke BU,  Digital China, commented, “It is a great honor to attend this summit. We not only get access to Akamai’s strategy in the AI era, but also get connected with many other partners. We are grateful for the Akamai Services Partner of the Year Award and are inspired to continue delivering excellence.” 

Individual excellence awards

These awards recognize champions across sales, technology, product leadership, and ecosystem growth.

Akamai Growth Champion 

Akamai Product Manager of the Year

  • Zhang Jing, Shanghai Wanshi Network Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Xiao Hong, Shanghai Jinmu Information Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Huang Chong, Beijing Wangjuyunlian Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Zheng Yibin, Guangzhou Yunqian Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Wang Jue, Palm Cloud Limited

  • River He, Wangsu Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Zou Ying, Shanghai Jinmu Information Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Victor Kuo, MetaAge Corporation

  • Gigi Chiu, ACW Distribution (HK) Limited



Akamai North Star Award

Akamai Innovation Breakthrough Award

  • May Chang, NetFos Technology Corporation

  • Howard Chow, SOS Group Limited


  • Neeke Gao, Cloudwise (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.

 

Akamai Technical MVP

  • Niu Xiaoke, Wangsu Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Zhang Xun, Shanghai Wanshi Network Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Wang Tingting, Shanghai Jinmu Information Technology Co., Ltd.

  • He Sai, Cloudwise (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Lu Lingjie, Digital China Macao Commercial Offshore Limited

  • Bill Lee, MetaAge Corporation

  • Joey Lee, SVA Distribution Limited

  • Jason Leung, ACW Distribution (HK) Limited

May Chang, Director at NetFos Technology, Taiwan, said, “We were impressed not only by the enormous opportunities shaped ahead, but also the event coordination and professional video filming, reflecting Akamai’s focus and attention to partners.”

Looking ahead: Building what comes next, together

As the Akamai Greater China Partner Summit 2025 came to a close, one message stood out clearly: Our greatest opportunities are still ahead of us. Together with our partners, we are entering 2026 with deeper alignment, a sharper vision for AI-driven innovation, and expanded opportunities across cloud and security. 

Most importantly, we move forward with a shared commitment to helping customers succeed in an increasingly dynamic digital landscape.

To our partners: Thank you for your trust, collaboration, and leadership. Your success fuels ours. And together, we will continue to shape the future of digital innovation across Greater China.

Stay connected. Explore what’s possible. Build with the Akamai Partner Connect Program.

Access the latest resources, training, and go-to-market support to accelerate your next chapter of growth.

Power your growth
Fiona Zhang

Dec 04, 2025

Fiona Zhang

Fiona Zhang

Written by

Fiona Zhang

Fiona Zhang is the Director of Channel Sales and Programs, Greater China, at Akamai. She is a seasoned and results-driven channel sales and programs leader with more than 15 years of experience in the technology sector, specializing in cybersecurity, cloud, and networking.

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