Future-Proofing Retail Security: Preparing for Tomorrow's Cyberthreats

In the first two parts of this series, we explored the critical needs to assume breach for internal systems and extend security thinking across supply chain networks. But as retailers implement these foundational strategies, a new reality is emerging: The threat landscape itself is evolving at a pace that outstrips traditional defense mechanisms and security measures.

The numbers tell a stark story. In 2024, the number of global web application and API cyberattacks surged to 311 billion — a staggering 33% year-over-year increase. Commerce bore the brunt of this assault, facing more than 230 billion attacks, which represents more than 40% of all global cyber incidents. To put this in perspective, commerce faced nearly triple the attacks of high technology, the next most targeted sector.