LayerX Joins Akamai to Scale Up AI Usage Control

Or Eshed
Or Eshed is the former Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX (now part of Akamai), with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.
Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.
Today is a moment of profound meaning for us. We are incredibly proud and excited to share that LayerX Security has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Akamai Technologies.
Four years ago, we started LayerX with a simple premise: the browser is the new front line of cybersecurity. It is where users now do most of their work; it’s where they store their passwords, identities, and files; and if they face a cyberattack, that attack will most likely happen inside the browser.
And as AI usage has exploded over the past few years, the browser has become the primary interface for the consumption of AI. And from our perspective, that meant meeting users where they were – in the browser and on the endpoint.
As time went on, we achieved things we could never have imagined when we first started this journey: growing the LayerX product from a point solution to a horizontal security platform, landing Tier-1 enterprises with hundreds of thousands of users, being quoted and recognized by leading publications for our groundbreaking research, and helping shift the conversation on AI and endpoint security towards a vision of securing user interactions right where they occur.
Now comes the time to scale up. And this is where joining the Akamai family will help us take this vision five steps forward.
For years, Akamai has been at the forefront of cybersecurity across application security, web security, infrastructure security, and zero trust. Akamai recognized LayerX as a strategic control for the emerging risks of AI and agent interactions.
This is where LayerX comes in. LayerX helps complete Akamai’s offering with real-time security guardrails deployed directly at the point of interaction, ensuring that every AI, agent, and web interaction is immediately protected.
Moreover, combined with Akamai’s existing zero-trust capabilities, edge security, AI firewall, and threat intelligence, it helps Akamai to put forward an end-to-end AI and interaction security platform, covering every facet of cybersecurity across any channel.
In this regard, joining Akamai is the continuation of LayerX’s vision of a unified security platform that meets users where they actually do their work and helps enterprises stay secure.
Once the acquisition is complete, LayerX and the LayerX teams will become a part of Akamai’s Enterprise Security organization.
For LayerX customers, this means that nothing changes. You will continue to be served by the same team and by the same product, just as before. Except that now we will be backed by the power, scale, and expertise of Akamai.
For the LayerX team, you now become a part of one of the world’s great cybersecurity companies, and continue on our journey to safeguard user interactions and data.
For us, this has been an incredible journey so far, and we are only halfway through. We’d like to say a big word of thanks to our families, our investors, customers, and LayerX employees. Everything we’ve achieved was through your hard work and dedication, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.
Or Eshed is the former Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX (now part of Akamai), with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.