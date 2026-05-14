LayerX Joins Akamai to Scale Up AI Usage Control

Four years ago, we started LayerX with a simple premise: the browser is the new front line of cybersecurity. It is where users now do most of their work; it’s where they store their passwords, identities, and files; and if they face a cyberattack, that attack will most likely happen inside the browser.

And as AI usage has exploded over the past few years, the browser has become the primary interface for the consumption of AI. And from our perspective, that meant meeting users where they were – in the browser and on the endpoint.

As time went on, we achieved things we could never have imagined when we first started this journey: growing the LayerX product from a point solution to a horizontal security platform, landing Tier-1 enterprises with hundreds of thousands of users, being quoted and recognized by leading publications for our groundbreaking research, and helping shift the conversation on AI and endpoint security towards a vision of securing user interactions right where they occur.

Now comes the time to scale up. And this is where joining the Akamai family will help us take this vision five steps forward.