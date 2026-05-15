What Are API Security Best Practices?

Application programming interfaces (APIs) play a critical role in modern software development. By enabling diverse applications to communicate with each other, APIs allow data to flow freely between applications, web services, and interconnected systems. APIs accelerate software development and make applications more functional.

However, the explosive growth of APIs has also created an efficient and high-value attack vector for cybercriminals. Because APIs serve as the back end for many systems and services, they frequently transfer sensitive data. By adopting API security best practices, organizations can remediate vulnerabilities that attackers frequently exploit and protect APIs from security threats like unauthorized access and data breaches.