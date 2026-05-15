What Is OpenID Connect?

OpenID Connect is a protocol for authenticating and authorizing users for APIs. It enables single sign-on, eliminating multiple logins, while offering benefits such as interoperability, extensibility, and industry adoption. These factors make OpenID Connect a widely-used standard for API security, as part of a comprehensive strategy and toolset designed to take on modern API threats.

OpenID Connect is an open-standard protocol that allows users to authenticate and authorize themselves across multiple websites, applications, and APIs using their existing accounts. The protocol is built upon the OAuth 2.0 framework and provides a secure and standardized way for users to access their personal information and interact with various online services.

OpenID Connect provides single sign-on (SSO) functionality at its core. This means that users only need to authenticate themselves once with their preferred identity provider (IdP) and can then access multiple applications without having to enter additional login credentials. This simplifies the user experience and removes the hassle of remembering multiple usernames and passwords.