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Build a Proactive, AI-Powered Defense for Next-Gen Applications

Learn how our layered approach finds and protects exposures that attackers now target at machine speed.

Cover the full range of risks in application security

AI adoption is flooding production with unprotected endpoints. Gain control and set guardrails without slowing down development.

API incidents now affect 87% of enterprises and frequently target LLMs. This framework delivers layered security to protect every interaction from prompt to response.

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How a layered, AI-powered defense works

Our purpose-built defenses protect the points where applications, APIs, and AI services are exposed, accessed, and abused. This approach has four foundational elements:

Map AI-linked endpoints

Identify and tag GenAI and LLM API endpoints to create a comprehensive, continuously updated inventory.

Treat every interaction as a decision

Neutralize prompt injections in real time by evaluating every agentic interaction against specific security guardrails.  

Automate your application defense

End manual rule tuning. Analyze interactions across apps and APIs. Stop machine-speed exploitation and abuse disguised as legitimate traffic.

Govern the Model Context Protocol

Identify shadow MCP servers and unmonitored context servers to prevent prompt injections from exfiltrating sensitive corporate data.

Customer Stories

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adidas adapts as fast as attackers

Since implementing the Akamai bot-mitigation suite, adidas has achieved major gains across their customer experience, operational efficiency, and security posture.  

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Star Health logo

Star Health automates application defense

India’s largest stand-alone health insurance provider protected its web applications and APIs against automated botnets and application-layer attacks without slowing down user experiences.  

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commerzbank logo

Commerzbank prioritizes early detection

The initiative helped this German bank detect anomalies, uncover unmanaged shadow APIs, and strengthen governance across departments.

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Industry recognition

SecureIQLab Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Comparative Vendor Report

Get the results on Akamai vs. AWS vs. Cloudflare vs. Microsoft.

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Gartner Peer Insights Customer' Choice 2026

Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for API Protection

Read Gartner-verified reviews from global security leaders.

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KuppingerCole Leadership Compass: API Security and Management

Learn why Akamai was named a Leader in all four categories.

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Gartner Peer Insights Customer' Choice 2026

Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud WAAP and API Protection

Learn why Akamai received a 4.9 out of 5, based on 133 reviews.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Organizations are accelerating AI adoption to create agentic experiences, investing roughly US$19 billion in the application layer this year. This rapid directive is flooding production with undocumented APIs, leading to a landscape where 87% of organizations experienced an API-related security incident in the past year.

Vibe coding refers to development that prioritizes rapid functional shipping — “getting the vibe right” — over rigorous security architecture. This contributes to the finding that API misconfiguration is the leading cause of security incidents, cited by 54% of respondents in our 2026 study.

These endpoints are now the #1 target, involved in 42% of security incidents. While they are high-risk, they are often undocumented, contributing to a crisis where only 23% of security professionals know which of their APIs return sensitive data.

Known as the “USB-C for AI,” MCP simplifies how agents connect to data like Slack or SQL databases. However, “Shadow MCP” is a critical risk, and Forrester predicts 30% of app vendors will launch their own MCP servers by the end of 2026, further complicating the unmanaged attack surface.

Traditional firewalls struggle with agentic traffic, which is expected to grow 1,000x by 2027. While 45% of enterprises prioritize service continuity, manual responses are too slow. AI-powered reconnaissance can now exploit system flaws in minutes.

It is a shift from reactive manual tuning to autonomous protection to address the fact that only 18% of organizations feel “well prepared” for AI-linked API attacks. It uses behavioral AI to recognize machine-speed reconnaissance efforts and exploits before they execute.

As internal agents call external tools, the attack surface expands exponentially. If a third-party agent is compromised, it can poison your internal agent’s context, leading to unauthorized actions — a top concern for the 40% of organizations worried about malicious prompt injections.

By adopting a layered runtime model that provides situational awareness across the entire IT stack. Currently, 59% of organizations say gaining better visibility into their AI risk is their highest priority for enterprise resilience.

Resources

2026 SOTI: New AI attacks bring triple threat

Attackers are amplifying old tactics with AI precision. Get expert data on surging API and DDoS threats in the 2026 SOTI.

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API Security product demo

Watch how API Security can inventory and protect all of your APIs using OWASP API risk analysis, and API abuse detection.

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Fortify Your Network Security from Emerging Geopolitical Cyberthreats

Geopolitically motivated hacktivists are using proxy services for billions of designed-for-abuse connection attempts. Get our seven security recommendations.

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Contact us

Let’s talk about your needs and how Akamai can help your enterprise innovate with confidence in the AI era.