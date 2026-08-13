Star Health’s core business — underwriting and claims management — touches sensitive customer data at every step, making security paramount. “We have to maintain our customers’ trust and comply with regulatory requirements. Security cannot take a backseat because every customer transaction is sensitive,” Shivanath Somanathan, Star Health’s CISO, explained.

The insurer’s digital transformation delivered agility but also introduced API sprawl. “With the industry moving toward open, API-based frameworks, we had to evolve as well. Our microservices architecture enables us to quickly launch and integrate valuable services for our customers,” Somanathan said.

At the same time, AI-driven attacks and sophisticated bot threats challenged traditional security measures. “These threats are dynamic and nearly limitless in their possibilities. We needed a solution that wasn’t purely rule-based to detect and deter AI-driven attacks,” he continued.

To address these challenges, Star Health sought enterprise-grade web and API protection that could defend against both known and unknown threats, give visibility into shadow APIs, and integrate seamlessly with its existing digital channels.