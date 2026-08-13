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“Akamai gave us cost predictability, strong reliability, and the confidence to modernize at scale.”— Hitesh Gupta, Co-Founder and CPTO, Park+
Scaling India’s largest car ecosystem on a predictable cloud foundation
Park+ set out to simplify every aspect of car ownership in India, from FASTag payments and parking discovery to insurance and smart access control across residential and commercial spaces. As its platform scaled to more than 50 million users and 20,000-plus residential and commercial locations, the underlying multicloud infrastructure was hampered by rising complexity, unpredictable costs, and operational drag. To regain control and improve efficiency without sacrificing performance, Park+ migrated its core workloads to Akamai Cloud. In doing so, it consolidated infrastructure, improved cost predictability, and accelerated engineering velocity while maintaining a seamless user experience at a national scale.
Multicloud complexity created operational friction
Park+ operates a Kubernetes-first microservices architecture built on open source technologies, with workloads distributed across providers. Over time, this evolved into a multicloud environment spanning core application services, transactional databases, analytics workloads, CDN capabilities, and edge security.
“Expanding across multiple cloud providers as we scaled gave us flexibility — but also introduced significant operational overhead,” said Kushagra Singh, Engineering Manager for Park+.
As the environment grew, day-to-day operations became harder to manage. “We had fragmented tooling for monitoring, identity management, and observability,” Singh explained. “Even basic visibility required stitching together multiple systems.”
Intercloud communication added further complexity, including network address translation (NAT) configurations, virtual private cloud (VPC) peering, and cross-region latency tuning. “Managing how services communicated across clouds became increasingly complex,” he continued.
Cost unpredictability slowed scaling decisions
As usage increased, the financial impact of that architecture became harder to control — especially with data moving between environments. “Data was constantly moving across clouds,” Singh said. “That made cost optimization reactive instead of proactive.”
Egress-heavy traffic introduced volatility that complicated planning. “Cost unpredictability directly impacted how we made decisions,” he explained. “Every major scaling initiative required additional validation.”
This affected analytics workloads, peak traffic planning, and new deployments. “Each required extra guardrails,” Singh said. “Lack of cost visibility slowed execution and made long-term planning harder.”
Engineering teams also absorbed the impact. “We were spending time investigating cost spikes and optimizing infrastructure instead of building,” he added.
According to Singh, Park+ needed more than a technical fix. “We weren’t just making infrastructure changes,” he explained. “We were looking for a long-term partner who could help us operate efficiently at scale.”
Why Park+ chose Akamai Cloud
Park+ evaluated alternatives to hyperscalers with a focus on cost predictability, platform reliability, and operational simplicity. Akamai Cloud stood out with transparent pricing, no hidden egress costs, and strong SLA-backed performance. “It aligned well with our goal of building a cost-efficient yet enterprise-grade infrastructure foundation,” said Singh.
To support this shift, Park+ deployed a set of core Akamai cloud computing services:
CPU: Provided low-latency compute for the Park+ digital mobility platform
LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine: Delivered scalability during high-traffic peaks, especially during holidays, festivals, and commute hours
Object Storage: Provided reliable, scalable storage for 6 million users, supporting application images, file uploads, documents, and invoices
Private networking: Enabled secure, low-latency communication across services without multicloud complexity
Executing a high-stakes migration with minimal risk
The migration spanned the Park+ core systems, including more than 150 microservices, 100-plus SQL databases across more than 20 clusters, and hundreds of terabytes of data. To minimize disruption, Park+ ran hyperscaler and Akamai environments in parallel and shifted traffic gradually.
Akamai worked closely with the team to design custom data migration strategies and tooling, ensuring consistency and a single source of truth. “This approach allowed us to maintain business continuity while modernizing our infrastructure,” Singh said.
Akamai’s hands-on support proved critical during execution. “Akamai is different from a traditional hyperscaler experience,” Singh said. “Its responsiveness and 24/7 support enabled us to move faster than originally planned.”
The team had expected a 3- to 4-month migration. “With close collaboration, we completed it in 45 days — about 2.5x faster than planned,” he continued.
Boosting cost savings and performance
Since infrastructure costs were one of Park+’s largest cost centers, achieving infrastructure efficiency at scale directly influenced business outcomes. “We’re seeing 50%–60% infrastructure cost savings,” Singh said. “That has had a direct impact on our path to profitability.”
Just as important, those costs are now predictable. That predictability enabled stronger long-term planning and reinvestment into product development. “We can reinvest savings and time into product innovation and the user experience,” he continued.
Platform stability remained strong across workloads, with no major incidents after migration. “We were positively surprised by our platform’s consistency and reliability. It reinforced our belief that simpler, well-optimized infrastructure can outperform more complex setups,” Singh said.
Streamlining DevOps and user experiences at scale
Despite major back-end changes, end-user experiences remained uninterrupted across the Park+ ecosystem. From FASTag payments to smart parking and residential access systems, Singh emphasized continuity as a key success metric. “For users, nothing changed — and that was the goal,” he said. “We maintained strong uptime and reliability across critical journeys like payments and parking.”
With Akamai Cloud, Park+ streamlined its DevOps workflows through deeper automation across infrastructure, deployments, and databases. Operational efficiency improved meaningfully, with Park+ reclaiming about 25%–30% of engineering bandwidth.
“Our teams now have greater control and flexibility to architect our platform,” Singh explained. “We’ve reduced operational friction and improved delivery speed, allowing our engineering teams to innovate more quickly without compromising reliability.”
Expanding a long-term cloud partnership
Park+ has also migrated content delivery network (CDN) and security workloads to Akamai, further consolidating and simplifying its infrastructure footprint. “We see Akamai as a long-term strategic partner, supporting both our scale and efficiency goals as we expand,” Singh said.
Looking ahead, he emphasized the broader impact of predictable infrastructure: “Akamai allows us to innovate faster and deliver consistent experiences at scale. That gives us a major competitive edge,” Singh concluded.
About Park+
Park+ is transforming car ownership in India, making it seamless, smart, and stress-free. As the country’s only super app for car owners, we offer a one-stop solution for parking, FASTag, fuel payments, insurance, servicing, buying/selling cars, challans, and more — trusted by 2 crore+ car owners nationwide. With 15,000+ touch-points across 30+ cities, deep partnerships with top banks, auto OEMs, and fuel providers, and cutting-edge innovations like smart parking, valet, and digital fueling, Park+ is redefining convenience at every step of the car ownership journey. Every third new car owner starts with Park+ from day one.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.