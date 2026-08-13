Park+ operates a Kubernetes-first microservices architecture built on open source technologies, with workloads distributed across providers. Over time, this evolved into a multicloud environment spanning core application services, transactional databases, analytics workloads, CDN capabilities, and edge security.

“Expanding across multiple cloud providers as we scaled gave us flexibility — but also introduced significant operational overhead,” said Kushagra Singh, Engineering Manager for Park+.

As the environment grew, day-to-day operations became harder to manage. “We had fragmented tooling for monitoring, identity management, and observability,” Singh explained. “Even basic visibility required stitching together multiple systems.”

Intercloud communication added further complexity, including network address translation (NAT) configurations, virtual private cloud (VPC) peering, and cross-region latency tuning. “Managing how services communicated across clouds became increasingly complex,” he continued.