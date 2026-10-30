Founded in 1963, Cocamar Agroindustrial Cooperative supports more than 20,000 farming families across Brazil. Every stage of its business depends on technology, from accepting grain deliveries to issuing receipts.

“Our operations are highly automated,” explained Paula Rebelo, Executive Manager of IT of Cocamar Agroindustrial Cooperative. “Technology speeds up the business, but it also increases the importance of information security.”

As Cocamar expanded both geographically and financially, its digital transformation accelerated. New applications, APIs, and integrations helped support that growth. But it also increased the potential for cyber risks, including breaches and unauthorized access.

The importance of protecting Cocamar’s systems is especially clear during harvest season. When farmers deliver corn or soybeans, automated systems receive each shipment, classify the crop, and issue receipts within minutes. Any disruption can delay operations and affect the confidence that cooperative members place in the organization.

“We can’t risk shutting down a plant or delaying a shipment because of a security breach,” Rebelo said.

As Cocamar continued adding digital services, every new connection created another potential entry point for attackers. The security team knew it needed stronger protection before those risks became business problems.