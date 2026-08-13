SINET used to rely on BIND, widely-used DNS software. A few times, SINET’s BIND software was the target of brute force attacks, impacting the provider’s entire network. Some of SINET’s customers changed their DNS to Google DNS, which solved the issue temporarily. The remaining customers waited for SINET’s engineers to figure out the attack source and disable it. However, the engineers spent inordinate time doing so, and this was not always effective since the source can be spoofed. In most cases, they were forced to rebuild BIND.

After several attacks disabled SINET’s network for hours on end and the provider lost some customers as a result, it was time for a new approach. According to Vireak Ouk, COO for SINET, “Our CEO was aware of the issue and agreed we needed a better way to protect our network and our customers from threats.”