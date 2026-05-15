What Is DevSecOps?

DevSecOps is a software development approach that incorporates security measures throughout the entire DevOps process. It emphasizes collaboration and integration between development, operations, and security teams to ensure that security practices are implemented at every stage of the software development lifecycle.

DevSecOps is a software development practice that adds cybersecurity (Sec) to DevOps, which is itself a combination of software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops). Before DevOps practices became widespread, software development and IT operations teams typically worked in separate stages of the delivery process. Code would move through multiple handoffs — often involving QA, release engineering, and operations — before deployment to production. These traditional handoffs often created silos between teams. As agile software development methodologies accelerated the pace of software code releases, these handoffs between organizations became unmanageable. To solve the problem, DevOps unified the development and deployment processes, along with the respective teams who handled the work.

The difficulty is that security doesn’t disappear just because DevOps has sped up the process of writing and releasing code. If anything, the faster pace of development creates more exposure to security threats targeting applications and infrastructure. The chance that a vulnerability or malicious code will make it into production increases as the delivery process accelerates.

DevSecOps offers a solution. It integrates security measures into each stage of the DevOps software development lifecycle (SDLC) — making security part of the continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. Working with DevSecOps, developers, QA team members, and IT operations staff can attend to security issues as they arise. This model supports a shift left approach, meaning security testing and security checks are introduced earlier in development rather than added at the end. This is an improvement over the previous practice of introducing security steps late in the SDLC.