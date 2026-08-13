Since launching in 2015, Sudo has supported more than 1,000 customers across Vietnam, France, and Germany. But rapid growth made one thing clear: The company needed an infrastructure platform that could deliver stable uptime, strong DDoS protection, and deep automation. During evaluations of AWS and Google Cloud, Sudo found that high operating costs — especially bandwidth fees — made scaling with hyperscalers expensive and inefficient.

For a business where any system incident directly impacts customer trust and brand reputation, Sudo prioritized a platform that was not only stable, but automated enough to fuel long-term competitiveness and global expansion.

“Cost optimization was critical when we were a start-up,” explained Nguyen Cao Tu, CEO for Sudo. “We also needed strong security and consistent uptime to protect our customers.”

To sustain growth, Sudo needed a cloud partner that could reduce manual work, improve costs, and deliver stable performance even under pressure.