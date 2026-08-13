Sudo, one of Vietnam’s pioneering ecommerce and technology companies, set out to modernize its infrastructure so it could scale fast, deliver reliable digital experiences, and automate services for thousands of customers. But its existing cloud setup was slow, costly, and vulnerable to outages. By partnering with Akamai and adopting LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine, Object Storage, and global infrastructure, Sudo slashed costs, accelerated deployment, and built a secure, automated platform powering its AI and ecommerce solutions.
“As a strategic partner, Akamai helped us realize our vision and deliver outstanding value to our customers.”— Nguyen Cao Tu, CEO, Sudo
Achieving scalable, secure digital growth
Overcoming cloud challenges to scale
Since launching in 2015, Sudo has supported more than 1,000 customers across Vietnam, France, and Germany. But rapid growth made one thing clear: The company needed an infrastructure platform that could deliver stable uptime, strong DDoS protection, and deep automation. During evaluations of AWS and Google Cloud, Sudo found that high operating costs — especially bandwidth fees — made scaling with hyperscalers expensive and inefficient.
For a business where any system incident directly impacts customer trust and brand reputation, Sudo prioritized a platform that was not only stable, but automated enough to fuel long-term competitiveness and global expansion.
“Cost optimization was critical when we were a start-up,” explained Nguyen Cao Tu, CEO for Sudo. “We also needed strong security and consistent uptime to protect our customers.”
To sustain growth, Sudo needed a cloud partner that could reduce manual work, improve costs, and deliver stable performance even under pressure.
Why Akamai Cloud stood out
During its evaluation of cloud providers, Sudo found Akamai offered the best balance of cost, performance, and flexibility. Akamai provided strong global infrastructure, high reliability, and an open architecture that let Sudo innovate freely.
“Akamai Cloud offered outstanding performance at a reasonable cost, especially for bandwidth. We knew this would reduce operating expenses while maintaining high service quality,” recalled Tu.
Akamai’s modern cloud stack — including LKE: Managed Kubernetes Engine and Object Storage — gave Sudo the tools to automate deployments, manage microservices, and simplify backups. “Compared to AWS, Akamai gave us the flexibility to scale and innovate without being constrained by rigid architecture,” said Tu.
As Sudo’s customer base grew, Kubernetes became the backbone of key projects, especially its AI website solution. Using LKE, Sudo automated deployments, scaling, and application management across its cloud environment.
Digital transformation yields measurable impact
Over its decade with Akamai, Sudo transformed how it builds, deploys, and operates its digital services. Infrastructure costs dropped significantly. One customer website with nearly 4.6 million monthly visits ran at a fraction of the cost typically associated with hyperscale clouds, highlighting Akamai’s efficiency.
Sudo also reduced deployment time by 50%, helping teams deliver new applications and features faster. Customers could launch AI-powered websites automatically, 24/7, improving experiences while freeing engineers to focus on higher-value work.
Containerization with Kubernetes minimized differences between development and production, resulting in more predictable performance. Akamai’s developer-friendly interface also helped engineers work faster. Meanwhile, Akamai’s global network delivered low latency and strengthened security, sharply reducing concerns about DDoS attacks or service interruptions.
“During our 10 years using Akamai cloud computing services, we achieved incredible digital transformation,” Tu said. “From a small start-up, we have grown into a technology leader in website design and ecommerce in Vietnam.”
The ecosystem that keeps Sudo moving fast
Sudo also benefits from working with Jupitek, Akamai’s official distributor in Vietnam. Jupitek provides 24/7 local-language support, fast technical troubleshooting, and smooth compliance with Vietnamese billing and tax requirements. This eliminated friction and allowed Sudo to focus entirely on customer delivery.
Access to Akamai’s global edge computing and CDN infrastructure enables world-class performance, while the Kubernetes open source ecosystem allows Sudo to continuously adopt modern practices. Moreover, Akamai’s broad cloud services — from LKE to Object Storage, CDN, and security tools — make it easy for Sudo to expand without switching platforms.
“Our partnership with Akamai and Jupitek allows us to grow confidently while maintaining security, stability, and automation,” said Tu.
A roadmap fueled by automation and AI
Sudo’s next phase of growth is centered on even more Kubernetes adoption. The company plans to standardize LKE across all new projects to fully leverage automation and scaling. Sudo is also expanding its AI solutions, including AI chatbots, using Akamai’s infrastructure to handle high-volume, performance-intensive workloads.
“With Akamai cloud computing services powering our business, we feel confident in our ability to achieve our goal of becoming a leading ecommerce technology company in Vietnam by 2030,” Tu concluded.
About Sudo
Sudo is a leading technology company specializing in comprehensive website infrastructure and ecommerce solutions optimized for SEO, serving SMEs in Vietnam and key European markets. Founded in 2015, with over 10 years of experience, our talented team of engineers from Vietnam and Germany has successfully delivered more than 2,500 projects and supported over 500 enterprise clients.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications while providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.