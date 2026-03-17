Before engaging Akamai, TVU Networks grappled with the prohibitive costs of traditional hyperscalers. “Contribution is easy. Distribution is pricey when you have high egress costs. We needed a backup for our distribution-intensive workflows,” explained John Wastcoat, Senior Director, Business Development at TVU Networks.

This realization set the stage for exploring alternatives offering better pricing models while addressing the company’s vast production needs The driving force was clear: find reliable cloud services that ensured efficient global distribution of TVU Networks’ platform and solutions. “We needed a solution that would help us maintain a competitive edge,” said Wastcoat.