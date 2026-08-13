As video quality rises and AI-enhanced processing becomes standard, the cost and complexity of delivering video at scale have grown dramatically. Video workloads are some of the most cloud-intensive operations in the industry, demanding heavy compute for encoding and AI inference, large storage footprints for libraries and archives, and significant bandwidth for global delivery.

Like many organizations operating in this landscape, Visionular began feeling the strain of:

Rising cloud costs across compute, storage, and egress

Latency issues during global live-streaming events

The need for more flexible, multicloud workflows

Scaling efficiently for unpredictable traffic peaks

According to Zoe Liu, CEO at Visionular, “Video workloads can easily outpace revenue if not carefully managed. Every percentage point of compression efficiency directly translates to savings, improves the visual experience, and unlocks new possibilities for streaming at scale.”

With AI-powered video use cases accelerating — driving higher resolutions, more variants, and heavier processing requirements — these pressures intensified. This drove Visionular to explore more efficient, globally distributed delivery models capable of supporting next-generation workloads without escalating costs, while also unlocking new opportunities.