Ateme’s video compression and delivery solutions enable broadcasters, service providers, and streaming platforms to captivate their audiences with superior experiences. Its customers, particularly direct-to-consumer streaming providers, are looking for a streaming service with the lowest latency.

As an Akamai partner, Ateme offers Akamai and Ateme customers end-to-end high-quality video-delivery solutions and greater choices in their digital transformation. Companies can rest assured that the entire streaming service is capably handled by Ateme software running on Akamai Cloud and delivered on Akamai’s CDN. Ateme offers flexible deployment options, giving customers the option to either self-manage or have Ateme manage the infrastructure for them.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to ensuring customers deliver the highest-quality video content to global audiences. Companies can grow as they want with this simple, yet scalable offering — with lower egress costs and no need to manage multiple vendors,” explained Rémi Beaudouin, Chief Strategy Officer for Ateme.