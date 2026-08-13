Founded in 1991, Ateme is a global provider of video compression and delivery solutions, helping tier-one content providers, service providers, and streaming platforms boost their viewership and subscriber numbers. More than 1,000 companies take advantage of Ateme solutions to deliver high-quality video experiences on any network and any screen. To deliver even more value to customers, Ateme chose to run its solutions on Akamai Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.
Driving more engaged audiences
Ensuring the highest-quality video worldwide
Ateme’s video compression and delivery solutions enable broadcasters, service providers, and streaming platforms to captivate their audiences with superior experiences. Its customers, particularly direct-to-consumer streaming providers, are looking for a streaming service with the lowest latency.
As an Akamai partner, Ateme offers Akamai and Ateme customers end-to-end high-quality video-delivery solutions and greater choices in their digital transformation. Companies can rest assured that the entire streaming service is capably handled by Ateme software running on Akamai Cloud and delivered on Akamai’s CDN. Ateme offers flexible deployment options, giving customers the option to either self-manage or have Ateme manage the infrastructure for them.
“This partnership underscores our commitment to ensuring customers deliver the highest-quality video content to global audiences. Companies can grow as they want with this simple, yet scalable offering — with lower egress costs and no need to manage multiple vendors,” explained Rémi Beaudouin, Chief Strategy Officer for Ateme.
Delivering lower latency and better throughput
With Ateme’s high-quality video-delivery solution running on Akamai Cloud, companies benefit from both low latency and better throughput. Moreover, Ateme’s compression efficiency, combined with the competitive data-transfer rates of Akamai’s cloud computing services, results in reduced bandwidth and storage requirements, and ultimately, lower costs for customers. As Beaudouin concluded, “By partnering with Akamai, we enable companies to better transform their digital operations, monetize their content, and engage global audiences both now and in the future.”
About Ateme
Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions, helping tier-one content providers, service providers, and streaming platforms boost their viewers’ engagement and reduce churn. Leveraging an R&D task force that is unique in the video industry, Ateme’s solutions power sustainable TV services, improve end users’ quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services, and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond offering technological agility, Ateme partners with its customers, offering flexible business models that match their financial priorities. Find out more at ateme.com.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.