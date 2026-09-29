According to Century Data’s CEO Wellington Franham, customer concerns shifted dramatically as their environments became more interconnected. “Securing against AI threats became our customers’ biggest demand,” Franham explained.

APIs now connect apps, partners, cloud systems, and AI tools. In turn, companies have large attack surfaces that they cannot fully see. “The lack of knowledge about APIs is extensive,” Franham said. “Many companies don’t know how many APIs they have or which ones are exposed.”

Century Data saw how attackers increasingly bypassed traditional perimeter defenses. “APIs are like shopping mall doors that are open and unmonitored or even unknown — so you don’t know the risks,” Franham recalled.

The company needed a way to help customers move beyond isolated API protection and toward continuous, end-to-end API resilience.