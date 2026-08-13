According to Fernando Bittencourt, Director at CG One, today’s security teams must constantly verify identities, device behavior, and application traffic. For that reason, CG One’s approach to security starts with visibility. “You can’t secure what you don’t understand inside your network,” Bittencourt said.

This visibility is essential since modern IT environments are more connected than ever. “APIs, automation, and cloud services create more ways for attackers to enter networks,” he continued.

Attackers use automation and AI to move through networks faster than security teams can respond. Traditional security tools alone can’t stop them.

As Bittencourt underscored, “Intelligent segmentation is needed for more than compliance. It’s now critical to keeping businesses running.”