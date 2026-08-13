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Accelerating Zero Trust Through Visibility and Segmentation
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Clear visibility accelerates Zero Trust
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Organizations can’t protect what they can’t see. CG One uses Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to map traffic in real time, giving customers a clear view of how systems connect. This removes guesswork and helps teams build accurate Zero Trust policies faster.
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Segmentation stops lateral movement
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A single breach can quickly spread across a flat network. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps isolate systems and control traffic between them, stopping attackers from moving deeper into the environment and limiting the impact of an attack.
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Faster containment reduces business impact
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When ransomware hits, every hour counts. CG One uses Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to quickly isolate infected systems, helping customers contain threats in hours. That reduces downtime, business disruption, and recovery costs.
Securing complex digital environments across Brazil
CG One enables organizations across Brazil to protect their digital environments from cyberthreats. It supports more than 500 companies with services for infrastructure security, identity protection, application security, and managed security.
As threats grow more complex, CG One helps customers adopt Zero Trust security. To strengthen this approach, CG One partnered with Akamai and uses Akamai Guardicore Segmentation so customers can see, control, and isolate traffic inside their environments. This empowers them to respond faster to threats, stop attacks from spreading, and reduce risk in an AI-accelerated threat landscape.
Security starts with visibility and control
According to Fernando Bittencourt, Director at CG One, today’s security teams must constantly verify identities, device behavior, and application traffic. For that reason, CG One’s approach to security starts with visibility. “You can’t secure what you don’t understand inside your network,” Bittencourt said.
This visibility is essential since modern IT environments are more connected than ever. “APIs, automation, and cloud services create more ways for attackers to enter networks,” he continued.
Attackers use automation and AI to move through networks faster than security teams can respond. Traditional security tools alone can’t stop them.
As Bittencourt underscored, “Intelligent segmentation is needed for more than compliance. It’s now critical to keeping businesses running.”
Enabling fast implementation of stronger protection with Akamai
CG One uses Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to enable that segmentation. The partnership combines Akamai’s world-class technology with CG One’s deep expertise in agile delivery and implementation.
“Akamai provides the microsegmentation platform, and we bring the expertise to implement it effectively. Together, we deliver stronger security for customers,” said Bittencourt.
Key capabilities of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation include:
Shows network traffic: Provides detailed visibility into traffic flows and application behavior in real time. This helps teams design segmentation policies based on real behavior, not assumptions.
Limits attack spread: Enables microsegmentation to control traffic between applications, users, and systems, and limits lateral movement after a breach.
Tests and enforces policies: Allows security teams to simulate the impact of policies before going live. Blocks unauthorized communication by default and uses AI to generate least-privilege policy recommendations.
Works across many environments: Supports agent-based controls for virtual machines and servers, as well as agentless options for IoT and OT (operational technology) environments.
“Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps us contain attacks fast, before threats spread.”— Fernando Bittencourt, Director, CG One
From flat networks to segmented environments
Many organizations think microsegmentation takes years to deploy. That often happens because they start without a clear view of how systems connect and communicate.
CG One helps customers go quickly from a “flat” vulnerable network to a fully segmented one. Using Akamai Guardicore Segmentation’s dependency mapping, CG One can see real-time traffic patterns and build policies based on actual behavior.
“This data-driven approach removes guesswork and significantly cuts setup time. That means we can achieve a fully segmented network in significantly less time, all without disrupting business operations,” Bittencourt said.
Faster response when attacks happen
When an attack occurs, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps isolate affected systems quickly. This limits damage and reduces downtime.
“When a system is compromised, the combination of CG One’s strategic deployment and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation’s granular policy enforcement prevents an attacker from reaching the rest of the network,” explained Bittencourt.
Bittencourt shared a real-world example. A customer in the education sector suffered a ransomware attack that locked up systems and encrypted data. Facing major financial and reputational risks, it turned to CG One.
CG One responded quickly using Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to isolate infected systems and stop the malware from spreading. “Akamai Guardicore Segmentation gave us the control we needed to quickly contain the attack and stop lateral movement,” said Bittencourt.
The customer recovered in three days, significantly faster than typical ransomware recovery timelines. “Thanks to a well-orchestrated response backed by Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, our client recovered about seven times faster than the typical 21 days for this type of attack. Segmentation turned what could have been a company-wide crisis into a contained, manageable incident,” he continued.
Expanding Zero Trust across Brazil
As attacks become more automated and fast-moving, segmentation has become a key part of how CG One helps organizations defend against modern threats. Bittencourt believes this approach will only become more important — and Akamai’s technology and CG One’s expertise make it possible.
“Akamai provides superior visibility and granular control, while we provide the local expertise to tailor the technology to each customer’s environment. That enables us to deliver Zero Trust at scale and ensure effective protection from day one,” Bittencourt concluded.
About CG One
CG One is the evolution of the Compugraf brand. With over 40 years of expertise in the technology market, it specializes in delivering cybersecurity that works, providing comprehensive protection for corporate digital ecosystems. It develops and manages strategic solutions in AI Security, Infrastructure Security, Identity & User Security, AppSec & DevOps, and Managed Security Services (MSS). CG One’s highly qualified and certified team has ensured secure operations for more than 500 companies of various sizes and sectors across Brazil.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.