[00:00–00:14] Introduction to Prima and its core services: The company Prima was established around 2006, approaching its twentieth year of operation, focusing on implementing, delivering, and developing various enterprise applications such as human resources, banking, internal business processes, and enterprise security.

[00:14–00:32] Partnership with Akamai and portfolio breadth: Prima is highlighted as one of the earliest partners of Akamai in Indonesia, which features a broad portfolio encompassing security, microsegmentation, and API security, earning the trust of large Indonesian companies for protection.

[00:32–00:54] Customer reliability and large-scale deployments: Major banks and e-commerce platforms in Indonesia utilize Akamai to process financial transactions and taxation operations on a twenty-four-seven basis, establishing reliability as a primary priority with no major outages or issues recalled over eight years of partnership.

[00:54–01:17] Vendor partnership strengths and go-to-market support: Amid partnerships with numerous well-known vendors, Akamai stands out through comprehensive support provided not only for technical concerns but also for go-to-market challenges, pricing strategies, and competitive positioning.

[01:17–02:36] Joint activities, technological enablement, and future outlook: Akamai maintains a well-established fund program enabling joint activities to generate new leads, opportunities, and customers, while continuously empowering partners to keep pace with newly released technologies and features, supporting a shared vision of moving faster forward together.