Generative AI has fundamentally reshaped the way organizations operate. Teams across every department are adopting tools that promise to accelerate coding, content creation, and data analysis. This rapid adoption often happens without formal oversight. Employees are not waiting for permission. They are signing up for services using personal credentials and pasting sensitive corporate data into public models. This creates a massive, unmonitored ecosystem of “Shadow AI” that traditional firewalls cannot see or control.

Security leaders face a difficult challenge. Blocking AI entirely is often impractical and stifles innovation. Allowing unrestricted access invites data leakage and compliance violations. The solution lies in a well-structured enterprise AI policy. This document serves as the cornerstone of your governance strategy. It defines the rules of engagement. It establishes clear boundaries for what data can be shared and which tools are permissible. Without this framework, your organization remains vulnerable to data exfiltration, regulatory fines, and intellectual property theft.