Your AI Cost Model Stops at the Token Price. The Bill Doesn't.

Most enterprises model that expense as a compute problem. The metric of record is dollars per million tokens, and for good reason: GPU time is the majority of the bill, driven by model size, token volume, and how well you use the hardware. That math is correct as far as it goes; the problem is where it stops.

The line items that teams consistently miss sit one layer down: in data movement and latency. Egress and cross-region transfer are the clearest examples. Enterprises routinely underforecast these costs by three to five times, because the token price is printed on the pricing page and the network charges are not.

Data movement does not rival compute today, and I am not going to tell you it does. But it is the fastest-growing category in the bill, and it behaves differently than compute. It scales with the shape of your architecture, not just with the size of your model.