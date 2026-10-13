Rather than transmitting code only when users explicitly request an AI review, the extension registers a global editor input listener that observes every modification made within the workspace. Most notably, it automatically uploads pasted data/source code to a remote back end for similarity analysis without requiring the user to invoke any AI feature. At the same time, it maintains a persistent local log containing typed, pasted, and deleted code.

Beyond code capture, the extension periodically transmits project metadata — including workspace information, repository details, and project structure — to its back end without explicit user interaction. All communications are performed over an unencrypted HTTP connection, exposing sensitive source code and authentication data to potential interception.

Taken together, these behaviors significantly exceed what users would reasonably expect from an AI code review extension and introduce unnecessary privacy and security risks for developers who are working with proprietary source code.