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Background

Pavel Despot

Senior Product Marketing Manager

Pavel Despot has more than 20 years of experience designing and deploying critical, large-scale solutions for global carriers and Fortune 500 companies around the world. He is currently the Senior Product Marketing for Cloud Computing Services at Akamai. In his previous role as Principal Cloud Solutions Engineer, he led application modernization and security initiatives for Akamai’s largest SaaS clients. Before joining Akamai, Pavel held various leadership roles on standards bodies, including the CTIA Wireless Internet Caucus (WIC), the CDMA Developers Group (CDG), and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). He has two patents in mobile network design, and currently resides in the Boston area.

 

Posts by Pavel Despot 

Akamai Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms

July 21, 2026Pavel Despot

Customers named Akamai a 2026 GartnerⓇ Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Edge Distribution Platforms. See why they trust us to scale and secure their apps.

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Akamai and Google: Advancing Data-Driven Marketing with Google Tag Gateway for Advertisers

March 16, 2026Pavel Despot

Learn how Akamai and Google’s new Google tag gateway for advertisers improves measurement accuracy, builds data strength, and boosts ROI.

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Observing the Anatomy of Peak Traffic

February 11, 2026Pavel Despot

Discover what happens during massive traffic surges — from global streaming events to Black Friday checkouts — and learn how to prepare for peak performance.

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Why Hydrolix Partnered with Akamai to Solve Observability at Scale

February 04, 2026Pavel Despot

Read how TrafficPeak, a joint solution powered by Hydrolix and delivered by Akamai, transforms how organizations capture and analyze massive volumes of data.

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Discover the 3 Stages of Cloud Maturity by Taking Our Quiz

October 30, 2025Pavel Despot

Discover the three stages of the cloud maturity model and learn how cloud adoption, strategy, and security drive digital transformation.

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AI in Cloud Computing: How AI Is Revolutionizing the Landscape

August 05, 2025Pavel Despot

Discover how AI in cloud computing is transforming industries. Learn about the differences between cloud AI and edge AI — their benefits, use cases, and solutions.

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The Media Player Is Critical to Streaming — and AMP2 Changes Everything

July 09, 2025Pavel Despot

Akamai Media Player has gotten a glow up. Learn about next-generation AMP2, powered by Bitmovin.

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Portability and Developer Control: 5 Key Takeaways from NAB 2025

April 25, 2025Pavel Despot

Reducing infrastructure costs without sacrificing application performance is more important for media and streaming companies than ever before… and this Optimize every step of your media workflow and improve viewer experience, plus get a quick recap on what else you may have missed from NAB 2025.

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What Are the Benefits of a Microservices Architecture?

April 15, 2025Pavel Despot

Learn why organizations are moving from a monolithic to a microservices architecturefor better agility, easier scaling, and more efficient development.

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Cloud Migration Strategy: The Step-By-Step Framework and Benefits

April 11, 2025Pavel Despot

Find the cloud migration strategy that’s right for your business. Explore different approaches and benefits of migrating to the cloud.

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What Is an Event-Driven Microservices Architecture?

August 06, 2024Pavel Despot

Learn how an event-driven microservices architecture works and explore how it’s used to create systems that are flexible and scalable.

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Edge Computing Versus Cloud Computing: Key Similarities and Differences

May 31, 2024Pavel Despot

Explore the use cases, similarities, and differences of edge computing and cloud computing.

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Distributed Cloud and Edge Computing: A Cheat Sheet for IT Leaders

March 22, 2024Pavel Despot

Get high-level definitions for commonly used terms in distributed cloud computing to facilitate cloud discussions and projects in your organization.

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Monolith Versus Microservices: Weigh the Pros and Cons of Both Configs

December 06, 2023Pavel Despot

Is monolith or microservices architecture better for your next application? Read about the pros and cons, how to choose between the two, and tips on migrating.

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What Is Distributed Cloud and Why Should You Care?

December 01, 2023Pavel Despot

It’s likely that distributed cloud computing is already being used within your organization — read on to understand what it is and why it’s important.

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A Distributed Cloud Platform Is a Priority for Gaming IT Leaders

August 04, 2023Pavel Despot

Gaming industry leaders say that building and deploying applications across the cloud continuum will improve performance, lower latency, and lower cost.

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A CEO’s Perspective: Data Transfer Is the Silent Killer

August 03, 2023Pavel Despot

Placing the right workload on the right cloud can help reduce multicloud cost and complexity. Read about how from a CEO, an analyst, and a cloud expert.

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What Is Cloud Architecture?

March 23, 2023Pavel Despot

What is cloud architecture? And what types of clouds are there? Cloud architecture defines how all the components that enable cloud computing come together.

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