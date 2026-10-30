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Ryan Gao

Strategic Engagement Manager

 Ryan Gao is a Strategic Engagement Manager in Akamai’s Global Services organization. He built and leads the Akamai Threat Intelligence Service (ATIS), which delivers actionable, field-based security intelligence backed by telemetry from the Akamai global platform.

With more than 10 years of experience, Ryan focuses on threat intelligence research, industry security metrics, and security operations trends in the AI era. His work helps financial-sector security teams understand emerging threats and put advanced security measures into practice.

Ryan contributes to internet safety through community support in professional forums, and works with industry peers to develop cybersecurity best practices.

Posts by Ryan Gao

Frontier AI–Accelerated Attacks: Securing the Agentic Web and MCP Surface

October 30, 2026Ryan Gao

As AI agents expand the attack surface through MCP and automated traffic, security teams must move from verifying identity to detecting intent.

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Fortify Your Network Security from Emerging Geopolitical Cyberthreats

March 13, 2026Ankita Kharya,  Sandeep Rath,  Nitin Singla,  and Ryan Gao

Geopolitically motivated hacktivists are using proxy services for billions of designed-for-abuse connection attempts. Get our seven security recommendations.

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6 Steps for Cyber Resilience During the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

October 30, 2024Ryan Gao

Learn about the risks to service availability during the 2024 U.S. presidential election — and the six steps you can take now to ensure your cyber resilience.

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Defend Against Account Abuse in Financial Services

July 08, 2024Emily Lyons and Ryan Gao

Learn how Akamai Account Protector defends against account abuse by distinguishing between legitimate and malicious activities.

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