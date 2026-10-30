Ryan Gao is a Strategic Engagement Manager in Akamai’s Global Services organization. He built and leads the Akamai Threat Intelligence Service (ATIS), which delivers actionable, field-based security intelligence backed by telemetry from the Akamai global platform.

With more than 10 years of experience, Ryan focuses on threat intelligence research, industry security metrics, and security operations trends in the AI era. His work helps financial-sector security teams understand emerging threats and put advanced security measures into practice.

Ryan contributes to internet safety through community support in professional forums, and works with industry peers to develop cybersecurity best practices.