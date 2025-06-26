Why We Chose Rust for Spin

When Fermyon set out to implement Spin, the open source framework for building serverless WebAssembly applications, the decision to use Rust wasn’t just logical — it felt inevitable.

Sure, we could cite the obvious characteristics of Rust, like its memory safety guarantees without garbage collection, its quick performance, or its growing ecosystem.

But for us at Fermyon, these reasons were only the beginning of the story. We appreciated the depth of Rust’s philosophy and tooling, and its alignment with our goals for Spin.

Here’s why we chose Rust, and how it has helped us shape Spin into the powerful tool we envisioned.