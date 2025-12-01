Defend Post-Quantum Cryptography's “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” with WAAP

Security professionals' top concern today regarding PQC is the threat of “harvest now, decrypt later” (HNDL). This strategy is simple but dangerous: Attackers steal and store encrypted data today, betting that they’ll be able to decrypt it once quantum computing matures. The data they exfiltrate now — including sensitive intellectual property, credentials, or personal information — could become readable and exploitable later.

This is not science fiction. Adversaries are already stockpiling encrypted datasets obtained through application and API breaches, bot-driven credential abuse, and data exfiltration campaigns. They don’t need quantum computers today. They just need your data before PQC protections are in place.

So, while most of the conversation about PQC centers on TLS handshakes, hybrid key exchanges, and digital certificates, the story doesn’t end there for anyone running applications and APIs.

Today’s concern over HNDL makes PQC an application security issue — and it’s one that organizations need to verify they are prepared for now.