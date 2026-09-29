Scaling with Purpose: Akamai’s Pursuit of ISO 50001 for Energy Management

If you’ve been following Akamai’s sustainability journey, you know that the ISO 14001 framework has been the backbone of our environmental management system (EMS) for the last few years. We have established ISO 14001–aligned environmental governance, measurement, and management processes internally, which have been audited and applauded by our external assurance provider.

As we pursue ISO 50001, we are building upon these foundational elements to build an integrated management system.

This evolution is impact-driven. Electricity consumption remains our most significant environmental aspect, and our EMS is already targeted on power use. However, as we look to the future, we recognize the need to deepen focus on power optimization. By adopting ISO 50001, we are choosing to introduce a new layer of structure and rigor to our energy efficiency program.

Much like ISO 14001, implementing this new framework is a complex, multistep process. To develop our energy management system, our efforts will include: